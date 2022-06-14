ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt tells ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow how ‘lovely’ it is that they are friends

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WYrV_0gAkKUjD00

Brad Pitt has spoken candidly about his relationship with ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow , over 20 years later, and how “lovely” it is that they’ve stayed friends .

The former couple reflected on how they’ve maintained a close connection over the years during a recent interview on Paltrow’s Goop website . The actors were together from 1994 to 1997, before calling off their engagement.

While speaking to her ex, the Iron Man star brought up her later father, Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002, and acknowledged how much he liked Pitt. According to Paltrow, when she was engaged, her father had very a close relationship with the Fight Club star.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, “You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” she explained.

As Paltrow addressed that they “didn’t get married, unfortunately,” Pitt laughed and said, “Right..Oh man everything works out, doesn’t it?”

“Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” Paltrow joked, as she married television writer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

The 58-year-old actor went on to note how he appreciates Paltrow as a companion in his life.

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” he said, to which the Goop founder responded: “It is.”

“And I do love you,” Pitt added, before Paltrow agreed and said: “I love you so much.”

The film producer went on to praise Paltrow’s father, detailing how he had a “profound effect on” him and he thinks about him often. According to Pitt, Bruce also “fostered” Paltrow and her brother’s, Jake Paltrow, “voice” and “independence”.

“He carved the way for you guys to be who you are,” The Lost City star said. “And I think that’s so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don’t. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f***.”

Pitt noted that although Bruce “could be tough” on his children, he also offered a them “little drop of wisdom” at the same time.

“He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare—only if someone was out of line,” he said. “And it would come with…not a slap on the wrist but a little drop of wisdom, and he’d let you make the choice. That seemed to be his way. Just to offer you this wisdom and let you figure it out. And knowing to have that faith in your child—they’ll get there when they get there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RF2io_0gAkKUjD00

Pitt also recalled how “funny” Paltrow and her father were together, before highlighting how much Bruce loved his daughter.

“And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn’t experienced much, and I loved it,” he added. “The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you.”

Following her breakup from Pitt, Paltrow married Chris Martin in 2003 but announced her split from the musician in 2014. They still share two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, together.

Paltrow got remarried to Falchuk in 2018 and Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017, although the Coldplay member has kept his relationship out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, before announcing their separation in 2005. Pitt went on to marry his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, in 2014. Although they broke up in 2016, the former couple share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13.

Paltrow previously discussed her friendship with her exes, including Pitt, while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020. To the publication, she said: “I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

Comments / 1

Related
d1softballnews.com

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Paltrow
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Bruce Paltrow
Person
Chris Martin
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goop#Paltr
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Holds Hands With Chris Martin For Romantic Dinner Date In Hollywood

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out for Sushi in Hollywood on May 26, and the couple looked happy and in love! The 32-year-old daughter of film stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and Coldplay lead, 45, were photographed holding hands on their way into the Sushi Park restaurant on famed Sunset Boulevard. Dakota and Chris dressed down for their cute and casual outing, with Chris rocking a blue T-shirt with a white heart and jeans, and Dakota wearing a black jacket, white top, and blue jeans. The 50 Shades movie franchise star also wore a pretty gold pendant around her neck and let her hair fall straight around her shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
TODAY.com

Al Roker has lost more weight over the past few months with 2 simple strategies

Al Roker is living proof that a low-carb diet and a regular walking routine can have a dramatic effect on hitting long-term health goals. The TODAY weatherman shared on Monday that he has lost "about 45 pounds" in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks. Al, 67, has been a major advocate of TODAY's 30-day walking plan, launched June 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy