Alaska State

Active Wildfires Burn Over 1 Million Acres Across Several States

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"So far in 2022, 29,827 wildfires have burned 2,687,539 acres across the country," the National Interagency Fire Center said in an update on...

www.newsweek.com

AccuWeather

Pattern flip to bring big cooldown to West

Record warmth that the Southwest has endured recently will be a distant memory by this weekend as a major shift in the weather pattern unfolds over the region. Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists say that some locations will experience something they have not seen in quite some time -- rain. Temperatures have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
959theriver.com

My last post about Alaska. For now.

Hi, Leslie in for Mitch once again and I know I’ve talked a lot about my trip to Alaska. Honestly, I wasn’t really looking forward to it. I love to travel, and I love to experience different cultures. Alaska is part of the United states, so I didn’t realize just how different from the rest of the country it was going to be.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Life Hack: Alaska land auctions underway

The Department of Natural Resources has opened the 2022 Alaska State Land Auction, Offering #493, which includes 186 road-accessible and remote parcels from Prince of Wales Island to the Interior. “Alaskans feel a powerful connection with their land, and there is something special about owning a piece of property where...
ALASKA STATE
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Alaska

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Alaska, the Final Frontier, is a bucket-list destination for a reason. For one thing, it’s out there—as in not exactly easy to get to. It’s also not as much of a year-round destination as many other locales, and many properties close for a period in the winter. Since it’s a far-flung destination for so many, a trip to the Northwest extremity of North America can be expensive, but unlike other honeymoon spots like Hawaii or the Caribbean, its less-trodden existence means it never really feels overcrowded with tourists (outside of cruise ports), even in high season.
ALASKA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada OSHA implements program to protect workers from heat

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched a National Emphasis Program Wednesday which requires Nevada businesses to provide their employees with necessities like rest, shade and water to prevent heat-related hazards in the workplace. Electrician apprentice, Jose Iniguez has had to learn how to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ktoo.org

Smoke from Alaska wildfires reaches Southeast

Communities across Southeast Alaska woke up to hazy skies on Wednesday. “It is actually the wildfire smoke from all those big fires over in southwest Alaska,” says meteorologist Edward Liske with the National Weather Service in Juneau. “The Anchorage area and the Fairbanks area have been dealing with that smoke for the last several days, and it’s finally getting blown over into our area of the woods.”
JUNEAU, AK
ABC10

Toxic algae alert issued for beach at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The growth of toxic algae at one of Lake Tahoe's beaches prompted the U.S. Forest Service to issue a warning Wednesday. According to a Tweet by the Forest Service's Lake Tahoe office, shallow pools and slow-moving water near Kiva Beach and Taylor Creek have promoted toxic algae growth that can lead to illness in pets and humans.
SCIENCE
Elko Daily Free Press

Red flag warning for east-central Nevada

ELKO – A red flag warning has been issued for White Pine, southern Eureka and Lander counties for both Thursday and Friday due to strong winds and low humidity. Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. both days. Relative humidity will be as low as 6%.
ELKO, NV
