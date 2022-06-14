Giuliani denies being drunk Election Night: 'I refused all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink … Diet Pepsi'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Rudy Giuliani begs to differ with Donald Trump's former adviser Jason Miller, who claimed in testimony to the January 6 Commission that Giuliani was intoxicated on Election Night 2020 while urging the president to falsely claim he had won the election.

After all, Giuliani says, he abstained from alcohol that night, and he's a Diet Pepsi guy anyway,

"I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink … Diet Pepsi," wrote Trump's former lawyer Tuesday in a now-deleted tweeted, captured by multiple news organizations.

"I am disgusted and outraged at the outright lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien," Giuliani wrote, incorrectly spelling campaign manager Stepien's surname. "I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President)."

The former New York City mayor, 78, concluded, "Is the false testimony from Miller and Steppien (sic) because I yelled at them? Are they being paid to lie?"

During taped testimony aired Monday, Miller was asked if anyone with Trump on Election Night who was involved with conversations about claiming victory were drunk.

Miller responded, "Mayor Giuliani."

He continued, "The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."