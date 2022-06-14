ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Giuliani denies being drunk Election Night: 'I refused all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink … Diet Pepsi'

By David Caplan
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlqmD_0gAkKPJa00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Rudy Giuliani begs to differ with Donald Trump's former adviser Jason Miller, who claimed in testimony to the January 6 Commission that Giuliani was intoxicated on Election Night 2020 while urging the president to falsely claim he had won the election.

After all, Giuliani says, he abstained from alcohol that night, and he's a Diet Pepsi guy anyway,

"I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink … Diet Pepsi," wrote Trump's former lawyer Tuesday in a now-deleted tweeted, captured by multiple news organizations.

"I am disgusted and outraged at the outright lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien," Giuliani wrote, incorrectly spelling campaign manager Stepien's surname. "I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President)."

The former New York City mayor, 78, concluded, "Is the false testimony from Miller and Steppien (sic) because I yelled at them? Are they being paid to lie?"

During taped testimony aired Monday, Miller was asked if anyone with Trump on Election Night who was involved with conversations about claiming victory were drunk.

Miller responded, "Mayor Giuliani."

He continued, "The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."

Comments / 5

Kevin Olson
2d ago

Total Fraud the Ballot dropping Fraud election of 2020. This will go down in American History as the Biggest embarrassment of American History.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rudy Giuliani Campaigns for Son Andrew in State Governor Race

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
BINGHAMTON, NY
chronicle-express.com

NY primary election: Who's running for governor and what do they stand for?

As New York hurtles toward its gubernatorial primaries, candidates are making their last efforts to court voters over hot button issues like crime, government corruption and abortion rights. Between the Buffalo Bills stadium deal, several high profile Supreme Court cases and a number of recent criminal incidents, including May’s mass...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

An empty chair sits in Congresswoman Malliotakis’ office to remind us of all who went to war, but never came home

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On June 6, the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the day that commemorates the operation that brought together land, air and sea forces of the allied armies in Normandy France — known as the largest invasion force in human history — Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis was awarded a POW-MIA Chair of Honor from the Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
politicsny.com

Queens councilmember goes on bigoted rant against drag story hour

Queens Councilmember Vickie Paladino unleashed a barrage of bigoted tweets on June 13 in response to an insensitive New York Post article about funding for drag story hour in New York City. “Any school in my district participating in ‘drag queen’ degeneracy risks losing their funding,” Paladino said in the...
QUEENS, NY
insidernj.com

Giuliani Goes after Stepien

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, counsel to then-President Donald J. Trump, had some choice words for Bill Stepien, 2020 campaign manager for Trump. He also upbraided Jason Miller, another Trump acolyte, who along with Stepien this week supplied a recorded deposition in which they called into question Trump’s claims about Arizona voter fraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Sen. Chuck Schumer Announces Passage of ‘Honoring Our Pact Act’

Following months of tireless advocacy, and all out push standing with veterans from Rochester to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced the Senate passage of the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (Honoring Our PACT Act) to finally get health coverage for veterans, who were exposed to burn pit smoke and other environmental hazards, that caused cancers and other illnesses during their service. As Majority Leader, Schumer fought relentlessly to ensure the bill would be brought for a swift vote to keep our nation’s commitment to our veterans and thousands of vets across New York who will now be able to get the treatment they earned. The bill as amended now heads to House of Representatives for action, Schumer calls on the House to act quickly to pass this bill and send it to President Biden’s desk where it will be signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Republican Candidates in Race For NY Governor Holding Debate Monday Night

Four Republican candidates who are hoping to become New York's next governor will be taking part in a debate Monday night. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and businessman Harry Wilson are going to discuss key issues during the debate which is being hosted by WCBS-TV in New York City. According to the New York Post, polls show Giuliani and Zeldin are locked in a close battle to secure their party's nomination. Primary day is set for Tuesday, June 28th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Intoxication#Election Local#Election Night#The January 6 Commission
The Staten Island Advance

This is Pride portrait: Judge Matthew J. Titone, Staten Island’s first openly gay elected official, broke barriers in the face of discrimination

(EDITOR’S NOTE: “This Is Pride” is a series of profiles and portraits featuring Staten Islanders who made history as part of the borough’s LGBTQ+ pride movement and important members of the community. If you have someone you would like to nominate for “This is Pride,” e-mail their name and a brief nomination to tips@siadvance.com.)
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Pepsi
fox40jackson.com

I lived in fear of guns, but emotions can’t dictate policies on violence

Growing up in inner-city Brooklyn, New York, during the ’80s, I’ve seen my fair share of guns and their positive and negative impacts on a community. From the rampant crime that scourged New York City during my childhood and killed countless Americans, many of whom looked like me, to the brave law enforcement officers who protected our streets with firearms.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Eyes COVID Alert Level Downgrade — What That Means for You

**Editor's note: A view of the NYC health department data and alert level pages shortly before this article was published Thursday indicated an alert level transition to medium. NYC data currently shows a high alert level. The CDC designation for NYC is medium. New York City inched closer to downgrading...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

New York court rules Happy the elephant is not a person

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State’s top court ruled that an elephant living at the Bronx Zoo is not legally a person, and thus not entitled to fundamental human rights. In a decision handed down Tuesday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said, “While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm.”
ANIMALS
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy