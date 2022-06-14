ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Emma Thompson congratulates Scottish school in running for global award

By Lauren Gilmour
 2 days ago

A school in the running to be crowned the world’s best has received a message from an A-list celebrity.

Actress and screenwriter Dame Emma Thompson has congratulated staff and pupils at Dunoon Grammar in Argyll and Bute for reaching the final 10 of the T4 Education World’s Best Schools Award for community collaboration.

In a video to the school, Dame Emma said the news was “amazing” and added: “I’m here to congratulate you so, so much on this extraordinary global award category that you’re in, ‘Community Collaboration in the World’s Best Schools Awards’.

“It means that all you wonderful young people have been going out nationally, internationally and locally, and sharing your skills, learning and giving. It is an amazing initiative to be part of.

“You are all so extraordinary and I cannot wait to hear about the outcome later in the year. Good luck, congratulations, well done and lots of love.”

Dame Emma has a long standing affiliation with Dunoon and had planned to visit the school to hear the announcement, but prior work commitments meant this was not possible. Her husband, actor Greg Wise, attended in her place.

David Mitchell, headteacher at Dunoon Grammar, said it was a “true honour” to have the couple’s support.

He added: “Dame Emma is a long-time friend and supporter of the school so it means a lot to everyone that she has kindly taken time out from her busy schedule to send us this lovely video.

“Being shortlisted for the World’s Best School is obviously an amazing achievement for us, so it is great to see it acknowledged by two globally recognised actors.

“Greg is also a great friend and supporter of Dunoon Grammar, so it was a true honour to have him in attendance at the school when we announced the news to staff and pupils.

“I really appreciate the efforts that both Dame Emma and Greg have gone to and would like to sincerely, thank them for their best wishes. It means a lot.”

Indy100

Chris Evans surprises hospital patients for special film preview of Lightyear

Chris Evans surprised young hospital patients at a pre-release screening for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear, in which he plays the starring role.Patients and their families at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital were greeted by Evans on Monday at the screening in the hospital’s CW+ MediCinema – one of six in-hospital cinemas the charity runs in the UK.Before attending the London premiere that evening, the actor spent time with young patients, signing posters and chatting to them and their families.The voice of Buzz Lightyear then introduced the screening of the film, which is due for release on June 17...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Geri Horner to receive honorary doctorate for her philanthropic work

Spice Girls star Geri Horner will receive an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University for her work championing children, young people and women’s rights.The 49-year-old singer, known to fans as Ginger Spice, said it was a “great privilege” to be honoured and described education as a “superpower”.She will collect her award at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam’s graduation fortnight in November, where more than 12,000 students will be graduating from the university this year.Horner recently visited the campus to meet vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, and students in media, arts and communication.She was introduced to the South Yorkshire...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Indy100

