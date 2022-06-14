Queens man gets 30 years in prison for North Shore burglary spree that netted over $1M

NORTH SHORE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — The Queens man who was part of a 2018 burglary spree that stole over $1 million in cash and property from homes on Nassau County's North Shore was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.

Brayan Castano, 33, was convicted in October of seven counts of burglary, as well as attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools, for his role in a three-person burglary ring that broke into or attempted to break into nine houses between May 2018 and September 2018 on the North Shore, according to then-acting District Attorney Joyce A. Smith.

The trio stole US currency, foreign currency, jewelry and designer handbags, Smith added.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty announced the sentence on Monday, telling him he had shown no remorse and gave his punishment "great consideration," Newsday reports.

Prosecutor Stefanie Palma said at Monday's sentencing that the valuables, which also included birth certificates and naturalization records, were never recovered by police.

Castano reportedly argued that he was not a threat to society and that he had children he wanted to come home to.

"I understand the severity of these crimes," he told the judge Monday.

According to prosecutors, the burglars purposefully picked gated communities with only one entrance and exit, and they had a lookout stationed at the gate so that if police responded to the burglary, the crew member could signal accomplices that cops were nearby.

The defendants entered the homes by breaking back windows or doors, which occurred on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights, the Nassau District Attorney's Office added.

Castano and his co-defendants burglarized homes in Old Westbury, Manhasset, Jericho and Woodbury. Castano was finally arrested in September 2018.

Co-defendant Andres Zapata, 24, was convicted in April of burglary and other charges and is awaiting sentencing. Another suspect, Oscar Vera, 30, reportedly testified against Castano at trial as a cooperating government witness.

"Brayan Castano and his co-defendants burglarized several homes on the North Shore, making off with $1 million in cash and property over five months, and left communities on edge," said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "Now, Castano has been sentenced to significant jail time for his crimes."