ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Douglas Ross: I would urge people to boycott second referendum

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1SNb_0gAkK8di00

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he would “boycott” an independence referendum if it is held illegally.

Speaking to Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening, Mr Ross said he would not support a “wildcard” referendum after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the Scottish Government would seek to hold a vote without a section 30 order if the UK Government does not grant one.

Ms Sturgeon launched the first in a series of papers setting the scene for a renewed case for Scottish Independence at Bute House on Tuesday morning.

If Nicola Sturgeon would be so reckless and irresponsible to go ahead with an illegal wild card referendum then I wouldn't support it and I would urge people to boycott it

Douglas Ross - Scottish Conservative Leader

Mr Ross told Channel 4 News: “This is not the priority for people across Scotland right now. There are far more pressing issues to deal with: coming out of Covid and the recovery of the country after that; dealing with unemployment; dealing with education issues; getting our NHS on better footing.

“That’s the priority people want politicians and the Chamber behind us to be focusing on and if Nicola Sturgeon would be so reckless and irresponsible to go ahead with an illegal wild card referendum then I wouldn’t support it and I would urge people to boycott it.

“Nicola Sturgeon has gone further than she’s ever gone before, and suggesting she would hold an illegal wild card referendum. I think that is completely reckless. It’s unacceptable for the First Minister to even be threatening that. And I would say I would have absolutely nothing to do with it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said her duty is to the people of Scotland and not to Boris Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjeB6_0gAkK8di00

“My duty, as the democratically elected First Minister, is to the people of Scotland, it is not to Boris Johnson or to any Tory prime minister,” she said.

“This is a UK Government that has no respect for democracy.

“That means if we are to uphold democracy here in Scotland we must forge a way forward, if necessary, without a Section 30 order.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Ukraine ‘can and should’ host Eurovision contest in 2023

Boris Johnson has insisted Ukraine should be given the opportunity to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 — despite the country’s ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.Returning from a surprise trip to Kyiv, the prime minister said the Ukrainians won the 2022 contest “fair and square”, and suggested the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) should reconsider.In statement on Friday, the EBU revealed it had started “discussions” with the BBC about hosting the annual contest in the UK after concluding that Ukraine would not be able to fulfil “security and operational guarantees”.Speaking at RAFT Brize Norton on Saturday, Mr Johnson said...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

No 10’s new cost of living tsar urges business to help with crisis facing families

Thouands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government to do more in the cost-of-living crisis and provide a “better deal” for workers.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket” , with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.Her remarks came as Simon Clarke, the chief secretary...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Boris Johnson says UK with war-torn country ‘for long haul’

Boris Johnson has said the UK is with Ukraine for the “long haul” after he arrived back from a visit to its capital, Kyiv. The British prime minister said it was important to send this message when “Ukraine fatigue” was setting in over the war, which is approaching its fourth month. “The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Mr Johnson said on Saturday morning. The PM also described his surprise visit to Kyiv as “far,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson breaks promise to deliver 100 million Covid vaccines to poor countries

The government has broken its promise to deliver 100 million surplus Covid vaccines to poor countries, after sharply cutting international aid spending.At a G7 meeting in June last year, Boris Johnson pledged to send the vaccines to developing countries within a year to help close the global vaccine gap and "vaccinate the world".But a year later the government has delivered barely a third of the number of promised jabs, with just 36.5 million deployed as of the end of May – a deficit of 63.5 million doses.Figures published by the government also show that ministers have effectively charged developing countries...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war in Ukraine, says head of UK’s armed forces

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands to march in London demanding ‘better deal’ for workers in cost of living crisis

Thousands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government do do more in the cost of living crisis and provide a better deal for workers.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and hardest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history. Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket”, with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.Her remarks came as Simon Clarke, the...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish People#Uk#Channel 4 News#The Scottish Government#The Uk Government#Nhs#Snp#Chamber
The Independent

Keir Starmer returns police questionnaire about Beergate gathering

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to Durham police in relation to their investigation into whether they broke lockdown rules, a Labour spokesperson has said.The Labour leader and his deputy were caught on camera drinking a beer in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in Durham last spring.Both Sir Keir and Ms Rayner have said they will stand down if fined by police.The pair were asked by Durham Constabulary to explain their attendance at the 30 April gathering, at which takeaway curry was also consumed.At the time of the gathering,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Four-day week ‘may work well’ for some firms, Government admits as pilot starts

Government officials have accepted a four-day week "may work" for some businesses, as the world's largest trial of shorter working hours kicks off in the UK.The Independent understands that officials from the department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) are keeping a close eye on the pilot programme and have already met the study's organisers to find out more.A group of civil servants from BEIS discussed the design of the project and how the policy of cutting working hours with no loss of pay would work in practice.But the government has said it has "no plans" to introduce a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mayors back calls for greater control over taxes raised in their areas

Mayors should have greater control over taxes raised in their areas in order to end “micromanagement” of England’s regions by Whitehall, a think tank has said.Nine of England’s 10 metro mayors have backed a report from centre-right think tank Onward that calls for “radical” changes that include giving mayors control over 1% of income tax revenues along with the ability to raise taxes and cut business rates in their regions.The proposals, published on Saturday, would give mayors control over £6 billion of income tax revenues, rather than having to rely on “fragmented” pots of money from Whitehall.Ben Houchen, Conservative Mayor...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Priti Patel: ‘Scandalous’ decision to ground flight was politically motivated

The “absolutely scandalous” European court decision which effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated, according to the Home Secretary.Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire.“You’ve got to look at the motivation,” Priti Patel told The Daily Telegraph.“How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely.“The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.“We don’t know who...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Ukraine’s request to join is big test for EU

Ukraine’s request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU’s executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission's endorsement, while only a tentative step on a path that could take decades to complete, would send a strong symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and further test the EU's united front against Russia amid the invasion of its neighbor. Here is a look at what the commission's announcement on making Ukraine an EU candidate could mean for the region:FINDING THE RIGHT BALANCEUkraine applied...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – June 18

The front pages lead on “rampant” inflation, a Beatle’s protest against Russia and reported plans for electronic tags for refugees.The Times and The Daily Telegraph cover a warning from the Treasury, as 40,000 rail workers prepare to begin a series of one-day strikes in support of a wage increase to keep up with prices. Chief secretary Simon Clarke on Friday said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risk creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.Saturday’s Times #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/j2kqu9c6YB— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 17, 2022📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'We must...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands expected at protest to call for help with cost-of-living crisis

Tens of thousands of people will join a protest march on Saturday calling on the Government to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis amid “harrowing” evidence of the impact of soaring inflation on families.Trade union leaders, frontline workers and community organisations will be among those at the demonstration in London, demanding a “better deal” for workers struggling to cope.The TUC, which is organising the event, said workers were suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.Its research suggested that workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy