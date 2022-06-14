Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Grenfell Tower fifth anniversary memorial in Kensington

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a memorial service on Tuesday (14 June) to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined survivors and the bereaved at the tower block in Kensington, London, to observe a 72-second silence to represent the 72 victims who died.

A silent two-mile walk was held after the service.

Earlier that day a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey in which the name of every victim was read out.

