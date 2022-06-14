ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Younger: Who is the new boy on Love Island 2022?

By Amanda Whiting
 2 days ago

Jay Younger is one of two new bombshells who arrived at the Love Island villa.

At the end of Tuesday (14 June) night’s episode, Jay – along with model Remi Lambert – was introduced to the group, bringing the total number of boys to eight.

After Afia Tonkmor’s exit on Monday (13 June), the total number of girls in the villa is six.

It’s not yet known how the addition of Jay, an investment banker from Edinburgh, will affect the show’s existing couples, who felt relatively settled before the new arrivals.

Tasha and Andrew appeared closer than ever after getting this season’s first stay in the hideaway, while Paige and Jacques seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

But Indiyah expressed some doubts about her budding relationship with Ikenna, and Davide and Ekin-Su seemed to be on the rocks.

Upon seeing Jay, Ekin-Su said: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

Asked why he thinks he’s a catch, 28-year-old Jay has said, “I think I genuinely have what most females want.”

“I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good-looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV HubEpisodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

