Fans turn on Gareth Southgate as sorry England are hammered at home by Hungary

By Simon Peach
The Independent
 2 days ago

England suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary that was as remarkable as it was humiliating as fans turned on Gareth Southgate and his players just five months out from the World Cup.

Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions boss has plenty of food for thought after failing to win any of June’s four fixtures.

The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed by a Molineux massacre.

Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a Zsolt Nagy screamer and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag’s cool finish on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.

This was the worst possible end to England’s taxing run of four Nations League matches in just 11 days and leaves a bitter taste in the mouth with just two September matches to go until the World Cup.

The Three Lions were outthought and outfought in Wolverhampton as Hungary won in England for just the second time. The other victory was the Mighty Magyars’ famous 6-3 triumph at Wembley in 1953.

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will commence on November 21 and runs until December 18. Now that the countries and groups are set, gamblers can take a hard look at the odds as we focus our sights on Qatar. Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil are the betting favorites (+450 at...
SOCCER
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hoping heavy Hungary defeat spurs England on in Qatar

Gareth Southgate is confident England’s humiliation at the hands of Hungary will help fuel their winter World Cup charge rather than leave damaging scars.The afterglow from last summer’s unforgettable run to the Euro 2020 final has well and truly gone, with fans turning on the Three Lions boss and his players just five months out from Qatar.“You don’t know what you’re doing” echoed around Molineux as Hungary inflicted a 4-0 loss on Tuesday evening – England’s biggest home defeat since 1928.Southgate is in the eye of the storm after the “most difficult night” of his near six years in charge,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Predicting England’s starting Euro 2022 team after squad announcement

The build-up to England’s opening game of Euro 2022 has officially begun now that manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for the home tournament.The Lionesses will kick-off against Austria in front of a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July, in a fixture that is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championships match.Wiegman has spent the last 12 months fine-tuning her squad and there were few surprises in the group named by the England manager on Wednesday, ahead of warm-up friendlies against Belgium and her former team the Netherlands in the coming week.Those friendly matches...
SPORTS
BBC

Liverpool 'may have waited an extra season'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock wonders if Sadio Mane's anticipated departure from Anfield "forced their hand" to sign Darwin Nunez this summer - but he expects the Uruguay forward to be a success in England. Bayern Munich have had two bids rejected for Mane, who has one year left on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

