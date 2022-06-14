ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zimbabwe Elephant Summit held to support conservation

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwyiJ_0gAkJwHe00

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The Standard in Zimbabwe

Diplomats from the European Union (EU), Sweden, and Japan say they attended the just-ended regional conference on elephant summit only to engage with Zimbabwe’s conservation efforts, and not to discuss reopening of the ivory trade.

Zimbabwe organised a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) conference to influence African countries to push for the resumption of ivory trade ahead of the crucial 19th

Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES CoP19) which will be held in November.

The conference held in northwestern Zimbabwe, near its largest game reserve, Hwange National Park, aimed to convince those opposing trade that African countries desperately needed to offload their ivory stockpiles to fund conservation efforts.

Satoshi Tanaka, Japan’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said his country had enough ivory stocks and would not be buying any in the immediate future even if the trade ban was lifted.

“The conservation of nature is very important for everyone, so I would like to know the situation of elephants and also (how) the discussion on ivory is going as it’s very important for everyone in the international community,” Tanaka said.

“Japan is serious about the protection of the environment, and we need to know how this discussion is going as conservation is very important to us.

“We still have the stockpile of ivory that we obtained in the past and we have some markets inside so for us, first we need to observe the CITES regulations.”

Ahead of the conference, Zimbabwe justified its lobby for the re-opening of formal ivory markets arguing that countries such as Japan were ready to buy its stockpiles.

Envoys from the EU and Japan were given access to the country’s ivory stockpiles before the conference, in an effort to enlist their support in pushing for the lifting of the CITES ban that has been in place since 1989.

Zimbabwe claims its ivory stockpile is worth US$600 million, but the valuation has been questioned by conservationists who say this figure is exaggerated.

The Japanese envoy’s sentiments were echoed by the head of the EU’s delegation in Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, who said he was at the conference to understand the region’s challenges in protecting elephants.

“The questions around biodiversity in general are very important to us mankind, and the planet is facing a serious extinction of species at an alarming rate,” Olkkonen said in an interview.

“What is happening to the planet is catastrophic and it’s comparable to climate change. So that’s the general context of why we are here.

“We are talking about the elephants as they are important and have raised a bit of controversy and there are a lot of discussions around the fate of how African elephants should be treated in the international context of CITES.

“I am here to have a better understanding of the Southern African and Zimbabwean context and their way of thinking about the issue of elephants.

“I think we need to understand the challenges and discuss together what could be the solutions.”

Sweden’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Asa Pehrson, said her country had no position on calls to lift the global ban on ivory trade.

“On the issues of lifting the ban I would say that I have no position because that is not the main reason for me taking part at this conference, but of course we are aware of it and I am listening carefully and I take note, but I cannot have a position,” Pehrson said.

“We have three broad areas of cooperation that we are now exploring like biodiversity which is already an extension of cooperation with the environment, climate change, sustainable resources and so on.

“So we will be building on that and we will try to see how best we can help in biodiversity alongside democracy, human rights, rule of law and governance. My invitation here was to observe these discussions.”

Zimbabwe, which has the second largest population of elephants in Africa after Botswana, says it must be allowed to sell its ivory stocks to fund conservation and prevent human-wildlife conflicts, which are worsening.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organisation Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Large-scale seizures ‘show illegal ivory trade thriving’ despite ban

By Farayi Machamire for Zim Morning PostA ban on the legal trade of ivory, which has been in place since 1989, has not shut down markets because large ivory seizures point to a highly organised nature of these illegal operations, analysts have said.Between 2009 and 2022 there were at least 152 large ivory seizures (each above 500 kilogrammes), amounting to approximately 270 tonnes of ivory which is indicative of serious organised criminal activity.Southern African elephant range states argue that lifting restrictions on legal trade will saturate the market and stem the activities for good.On the other hand, conservation players and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Ivory Trade#Zimbabwe Elephant Summit#The European Union#Eu#African#Hwange National Park
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
International Trade
Place
Africa
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy