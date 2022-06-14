ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

WhatsApp warning over Father’s Day Heineken scam

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObQ0v_0gAkJskk00

WhatsApp users are being warned about a scam message circulating on the app which offers people the chance to win “free crates of beer” in time for Father’s Day.

The scam claims the “ Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022” will give winners “5,000 coolers full of Heineken for your Dad”.

The contest appears as a WhatsApp message from a contact along with a picture of an 18-pack cooler of Heineken, as well as a link to click through to the beer company ’s website to enter the competition.

However, the link runs the risk of users exposing themselves to phishing scams, spam and malicious websites which could potentially steal personal information, warns scam alert website onlinethreatalerts.com .

Heineken has acknowledged the “contest” as a scam, responding to one message on Twitter, saying: “This is a scam. Thank you for highlighting it to us. Please don’t click on links or forward any messages. Many thanks.”

The beer giant has previously been used in a similar scam in 2020 where people were led to believe they could win “free kegs of Heineken beer”.

The company had to release a statement warning people not to fall victim to the phishing scam.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users

A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
INTERNET
geekspin

A Heineken beer scam is making rounds on WhatsApp

A fake message offering people the chance to win a cooler of Heineken beers in time for Father’s Day is circulating on WhatsApp. According to the scam alert website onlinethreatalerts.com, the fraud is making rounds on the messaging app “like wildfire,” with many people now warning their fellow users to be vigilant about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scam#Spam#Beer#Smart Phone#Food Drink
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Journalist’s wife: ‘We can say goodbye with love’ after bodies found in Amazon

Dom Phillips’ wife has said “now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love” after the bodies of the British journalist and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were found in the Amazon.Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, with police saying a suspect led investigators to the location after confessing to the fatal shooting.In a statement, Mr Phillips’ wife Alessandra Sampaio said: “Although we are still awaiting definitive confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.“Now we can bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Kmart and Bunnings Are Tracking Customers With Facial Recognition

Some of Australia’s most trusted department stores have been using facial recognition on customers without their knowledge, a consumer investigation has found. Now, privacy experts say the retailers could find themselves in breach of the privacy act. The findings come as a result of an investigation conducted by the...
RETAIL
The Independent

Shein responds to viral claim workers are hiding ‘Help Me’ messages in clothes

Fast fashion company Shein has denied accusations that factory workers are leaving concerning messages on clothing tags.The Chinese retailer has recently been at the centre of an online conspiracy theory, after a viral TikTok video claimed to show different messages written or stitched onto labels of Shein clothing tags.The speculation kicked off last May, when a video posted to TikTok compiled images of some of these messages, some which read, “Help Me,” “SOS,” and “I have dental pain”. While it was unclear if these notes were specifically made by Shein workers, the video still received more than 40 million views...
APPAREL
The Verge

Facebook is changing its algorithm to take on TikTok, leaked memo reveals

Facebook employees were recently given a new directive with sweeping implications: make the app’s feed more like TikTok. Simply bringing Reels, the company’s short-form video feature, from Instagram into Facebook wasn’t going to cut it. Executives were closely tracking TikTok’s moves and had grown worried that they weren’t doing enough to compete. In conversations with CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year, they decided that Facebook needed to rethink the feed entirely.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The New York Times

Sandberg Steps Down From Meta

Sheryl Sandberg testifies at a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times) Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Meta and the longtime second in command to its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, said Wednesday that she was stepping down after 14 years, as the company continues facing questions about its social media platform and as it navigates a transition to the so-called metaverse.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Set To Face Hefty EU Fines If Found Not Tackling Fake Accounts

The updated European Union code of practice is set to bring in tighter rules for social media giants in order to curb fake accounts on the platforms. What Happened: According to an EU document accessed by Reuters, tech giants like Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms, else they would be penalized with hefty fines under an updated code of practice.
INTERNET
geekwire.com

Amazon will finally deliver packages via drone for the first time in the U.S. later this year

Nearly a decade after first revealing its plan to deliver items via drones, Amazon is finally putting its technology to the test with deliveries to real U.S. customers. The company said Monday it is working with the FAA and local officials to get permission to do drone deliveries later this year in Lockeford, Calif., a small town just south of Sacramento.
LOCKEFORD, CA
Engadget

Instagram is testing a new full-screen TikTok-like feed

Instagram is testing a new full-screen version of Instagram’s feed that would make scrolling through posts look and feel a lot more like TikTok. Mark Zuckerberg shared a preview of the test on his Instagram Story, saying that the new look would be available to some people “soon.”
TV & VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

How to create an anonymous Facebook account

There’s always a new scandal about Facebook. Those range from shady advertising to disabling Meta headsets. Deleting your main Facebook account isn’t a bad idea, but if you still want to use the platform, you can always create an anonymous Facebook account. Maybe you need one for work,...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy