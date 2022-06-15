ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dismal England hammered by Hungary in Nations League as crowd turns against Three Lions

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRQyc_0gAkJoT400

This can no longer be written off as meaningless. The Nations League has instead produced England’s worst-ever home defeat to a side from outside the old “home nations”, and worst in all since 1928, as Hungary symbolically surpassed their own famous 6-3 of 1953.

We might well see a similar inquest. This obviously can’t be dismissed as just the Nations League any more. There felt more to it than fatigue or circumstances.

Gareth Southgate has real problems to solve, as his team lost momentum and – perhaps most relevantly – he lost the support of a significant section of a home crowd. It is the first show of the sort of negativity that used to sour so many campaigns and managerial reigns of the past, and this went really toxic.

Southgate and his players were repeatedly booed, with that reaching a crescendo as Harry Maguire was brought on to shore up a defence that had lost John Stones to a red card.

It was that kind of night, where it was hard to settle on what the low point was. It just kept getting worse.

The boos for Maguire were down there, but they were quickly followed by “you don’t know what you’re doing”, “sacked in the morning” and a lot of direct personal abuse for Southgate himself.

Maybe worse than any of that was just the manner of the Hungarian goals, as they simply became more nonchalant and confident, this mid-tier team realising they had the easy beating of supposed World Cup favourites.

Zsolt Nagy simply powered in the third, before Daniel Gazdag so casually lifted in the fourth. Aaron Ramsdale was one of a few England players that just had bad performances, all combining for a collective display that was one of the worst nights the national side has endured in decades.

Less relevantly given everything else happening this year, but almost as symbolically, the side is now staring up to relegation from Nations League A.

This dismally long international break, that no one wanted, and has now brought the most unwanted of records. Two points, two defeats, one goal scored and that from a penalty, with seven conceded.

It is dismal, but even worse was the lack of life in the team that seemed borne from more than fatigue.

England just looked a complicated mess against Hungary’s focused simplicity.

Take the defending for that set-piece that led to the first goal. The free-kick should not have been that hard to deal with, but the line was split into three different sections, which saw John Stones head the ball towards his own goal. Kane then missed it, leaving Roland Sallai free to smash the ball past Ramsdale.

It was quite the finish, but from quite the mess.

It could have been much worse much more quickly, as Domonik Szoboszlai whipped in an even more dangerous free-kick, that Reece James had to powerfully head off the line. This was what stood out about Hungary. They all had basic jobs and knew exactly what to do.

England were instead overplaying everything, to the increasing frustration of the crowd.

When Harry Kane seemed to suddenly create an opening by dropping back to play a brilliantly insightful ball, James and Bukayo Saka just got in each other’s way.

Kane generally wasn’t going that deep, though. England’s main plan seemed to be one of the midfielders trying to pick passes for the wingers to run onto, but they didn’t come off once.

It meant the players went off to boos at half-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I58hN_0gAkJoT400

The same jeers soon sounded around the stadium as England tried to play. “Tried” being the operative word because they were struggling to match Hungary’s purpose, and were eventually further behind.

Adam Szalai, mocked by the fans as a “s**t” Andy Carroll, created space with some deft footwork at the edge of Aaron Ramsdale’s box.

Sallai was left to pick up the pass and poke the ball past the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Even for that second goal, long before Hungary had a humiliating third and fourth, most of their bench had ran onto the pitch to celebrate euphorically.

They were aware of the historic significance but there was more to it.

The home crowd had sung “you racist b*stards” during the Hungarian national anthem – before interspersing their own with “no surrender” – and there was an edge throughout the whole game, most of all in flashpoints between players. Some may now mock Hungary celebrating like they won the World Cup, except you only have to consider what this might mean for England’s.

They end a break that was supposed to be about honing and fine-tuning looking like a rabble, Stones sent off as other players got frustrated.

It’s not just the Nations League any more. It's about so much more than that.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Germany hit five to humiliate European champions Italy; England humbled by Hungary - Nations League round-up

European champions Italy endured a humiliating night in Monchengladbach, as they were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in the UEFA National League. Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, a Thomas Muller effort and a quickfire double from Chelsea's Timo Werner. Italy's consolations came from Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.
UEFA
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow scores England’s second-fastest Test century in stunning victory

Jonny Bairstow unleashed an astonishing century to power England to a famous series win over New Zealand, making child’s play of a record chase alongside triumphant captain Ben Stokes.Bairstow produced the innings of his life, obliterating the Kiwi attack to finish with 136 in 92 balls as he and Stokes bullied their way to a five-wicket win at Trent Bridge and an unassailable 2-0 lead.The pair dazzled in a game-changing fifth-wicket stand of 179, turning a nail-biting finale into a cakewalk as England smashed the previous successful pursuit at this ground to hunt down 299.Bairstow came within a whisker of...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Andy Carroll
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
John Stones
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
FOX Sports

Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
UEFA
The Independent

Fans turn on Gareth Southgate as sorry England are hammered at home by Hungary

England suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary that was as remarkable as it was humiliating as fans turned on Gareth Southgate and his players just five months out from the World Cup.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions boss has plenty of food for thought after failing to win any of June’s four fixtures.The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Three Lions#The Nations League#Hungarian
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Who stood out for USMNT in June matches?

After four games in 14 days, quite a bit. The first two matches, against fellow World Cup entrants Morocco and Uruguay, gave the Americans a good look at the type of competition they’ll be up against later this year in Qatar. The last two, CONCACAF Nations League contests versus...
MLS
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman wants ‘more ruthlessness’ from England Women despite victory

England boss Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the positives from her side’s victory over Belgium, but also stressed that “more ruthlessness” would be required at this summer’s European Championship.The Lionesses won 3-0 at Molineux in the first of three warm-up games ahead of hosting the Euros next month.They took the lead in the 62nd minute as Chloe Kelly’s shot went in via a deflection off Amber Tysiak, fellow substitute Rachel Daly doubled the lead four minutes later, and the win was wrapped up with seven minutes of normal time remaining when skipper Leah Williamson hit the bar and the ball went in...
SPORTS
The Independent

'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to Hungary

Gareth Southgate said it was “difficult for the players” following England’s 4-0 Nations League loss against Hungary on Tuesday night.The Three Lions suffered their biggest home defeat in 94 years and now face potential relegation from the top tier.Southgate added, “The players have been committed, but it has been a very difficult period for them because of the volume of matches, the responsibility lies with me on that.”England’s next Nations League game will be against Italy on 23 September at the San Siro.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Australia goalkeeper sends nation to World Cup with incredible penalty shootout danceGareth Southgate says Nations League draw with Germany 'well deserved'Harry Kane ‘exceptional’ as he reaches 50 England goals, Gareth Southgate says
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — England suffered its worst home loss since 1928 with a 4-0 loss to Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday. Less than a year after reaching the European Championship final on home soil to raucous celebrations, England was jeered by its own fans after a heavy loss to an unheralded Hungary team, which completed a double after upsetting England last week. European champion Italy had it little better as it was beaten 5-2 by Germany.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Hungary humiliate England, 4-0; plus goals for Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi

The completely unnecessary UEFA Nations League justified its existence with an hilarious 4-0 win for Hungary over England at Molineux today. Mighty Magyars they may not be, but this is Hungary’s first win on English soil since the famous 6-3 in 1953. It’s also England’s worst defeat on the international stage since 1928, and their worst defeat to a non-Home Nations country since, well, ever. That’s also back-to-back wins for Hungary over England. The only other nations Hungary have beaten more than once in the last couple years are San Marino and Andorra. LOL!
SOCCER
The Independent

Rory McIlroy happy with US Open start despite flashes of frustration

Rory McIlroy made no apologies for showing flashes of frustration even as he made an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title in the 122nd US Open.McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share the early clubhouse lead with England’s Callum Tarren, Sweden’s David Lingmerth and American Joel Dahmen, with defending champion Jon Rahm returning a 69.A month after an opening 65 in the US PGA, it was another welcome good start to a major for McIlroy after previous struggles, but it was not without incident as he slammed one club into a bunker and threw...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'When I die I am sure that in stadiums in Hungary there will be one minute of silence': Marco Rossi says he has left a legacy after thumping 4-0 Nations League win over England - with boss hailing it as a 'miracle in football'

Hungary produced a 'miracle' by defeating England 4-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday but they must keep their feet on the ground as results like this do not come around too often, their coach Marco Rossi has said. Roland Sallai scored twice at Molineux Stadium as Hungary handed England...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is England vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up

England begin their final preparations for Euro 2022 with a warm-up friendly against Belgium tonight. The Lionesses are unbeaten in 11 matches under Sarina Wiegman and will head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil. England vs Belgium LIVE: Updates from Lionesses Euro 2022 warm-upWiegman confirmed her squad for the tournament yesterday, with Steph Houghton missing out due to the Achilles injury that limited her to just four starts in the WSL this season.Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy