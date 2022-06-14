ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sarah Michelle Gellar says asthma has made having Covid-19 'tough'

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar has described having Covid-19 as "tough" due to having asthma.

The actress shared a health update on her Instagram stories, apologising for being "quiet" on social media.

Gellar dismissed claims that the virus is comparable to a cold, and drew on her struggles with her respiratory health.

"For this (relatively) young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience.”

