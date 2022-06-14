ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

American Eagle Outfitters Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein Honored at 80th Annual Father of the Year Awards

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7mwP_0gAkJfWX00

Click here to read the full article.

Jay Schottenstein was one of three fathers honored at the 80 th Annual Father of the Year Awards on June 14.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, who serves as the chairman and CEO of American Eagle Outfitters and as chairman of the board of Designer Brands Inc. , accepted the award at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City at a luncheon benefitting nonprofit organization Save the Children.

“What makes this day so special for me is having my family here today,” said Schottenstein, mentioning his wife of 45 years, Jean, as well as his three sons, their wives and his six (soon-to-be seven) grandchildren. “I’ve learned to be a good father, you must have a great partner. I am fortunate to have a great wife.”

Between 2005 and 2009, Schottenstein served as CEO of DSW . In addition to his board positions and current role as CEO of American Eagle, the business mogul also serves as chairman of American Signature Inc./Value City Furniture, Schottenstein Property Group and more. He and his family are benefactors to a variety of community and national funds and organizations.

Schottenstein explained how the legacy he forged through his children and grandchildren is a direct result of the guidance he received from his father, a major role model in his life.

“He was my role model in how he conducted himself. He and my brother taught me so much including to be consistent, have a strong belief in God and a responsibility to help others,” Schottenstein said. “My wife and I have worked hard to pass those values to our children and grandchildren.

Schottenstein was honored alongside NBC 4 New York/WNBC weather anchor Dave Price and Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day. Georgia native Jason Nalls was awarded the Shok C. Sani “All-Star” Dad award, for his service to his community and family.

The ceremony took place at noon and was hosted by Mark Shriver, special advisor at Save the Children. More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Daring Orange Cutout Bodysuit Gets Upgraded With Gold Chains & Sandals at Summer Jam 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At Summer Jam, Chloe Bailey showed star power, performing with the likes of Cardi B and more hitmakers. And Bailey made sure to standout among the stars in a bold orange outfit over the weekend in New York at the annual concert. @chloebaileywashere 😍😍🥰 ♬ Surprise – Chlöe The singer wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a round neck with a gold zipper across the front. The fabric opened near her waist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A Bold New Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker is coming soon. The German sportswear giant announced on Twitter today that Kanye West’s beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette will launch in a new “Hi-Res Red” colorway before week’s end. The latest colorway of the shoe dons a red-based mesh upper that’s coupled with matching leather overlay panels on the eyelets and heel counter. Breaking up the red color scheme are black...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kohl’s Could See Potential Store Closures, With 10 Property Leases Set to Expire Before 2023

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s could be hit with some store closures in the not-so-distant future, according to a Tuesday report from credit rating business Morningstar. Morningstar analysts identified 10 Kohl’s properties with leases set to expire before fiscal year 2023. These properties total $328.2 million in allocated property balance. Morningstar also found that the highest concentration of lease rollover in the next decade will be in 2024, when 23 leases expire. While the analysts said they do not predict “a slew of store closures in the short term” they outlined the potential risk for certain stores in underperforming locations...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Society
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Shines Bright in Mirrored Pumps & Feather-Trimmed Dress at ‘Lightyear’ UK Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer took a chic approach to intergalactic style while arriving at the “Lightyear” United Kingdom premiere. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While arriving at the Cineworld Leicester Square with Evans and Waititi for the occasion, Palmer hit the red carpet in a strapless white dress. The sharp piece featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a hem covered in sprays of swirling feathers. Completing the “True Jackson, V.P.” star’s ensemble were delicate layered earrings and a large crystal bracelet. When it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Glowing in Green, Kelly Rowland Sings With Coldplay in Jumpsuit & Unexpected ‘Dark Mocha’ Shoes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Fans that attended the Atlanta date of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium were in for a treat. The British pop-rock band surprised the crowd with a guest appearance from Kelly Rowland. The five-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress joined Chris Martin onstage to perform a signature Destiny Child’s hit: “Independent Women Part 1.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Following her appearance,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Upgrades Miu Miu’s Peekaboo Briefs in ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Suit & Pumps for ‘Lightyear’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer brought an edge to “ladies who lunch” style this week while doing press for “Lightyear” in London. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film, which comes out on June 17, alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While posing during the movie’s press circuit, Palmer wore a full Miu Miu outfit. Her ensemble included a pastel yellow button-up jacket with a silver collar that was coated in crystal embroidery. This was paired with a matching miniskirt, including a hem and waistband covered in the same sparkling detailing....
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Marc Jacobs
Footwear News

Sarah Paulson Goes Wild in Viral Glitter Leopard Peplum Dress at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Paulson made a wildly glamorous style statement at the 2022 Tony Awards. Arriving on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Ratched” star struck a pose in a sparkling gold Moschino gown. Designed by Jeremy Scott, the glitzy Fall 2022 number featured puffy squared sleeves and a ballooned peplum waistline. Covering the dress were intricate sequined leopard spots in hues of green, yellow and purple for an added burst of pattern. Paulson’s look, styled by Karla Welch, was finished with a single gold ring. While presenting Best Direction of A Play with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Gets Crafty With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten in Crochet Dress & Chic Flats at Tribeca Film Festival for ‘Alone Together’

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes always knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet. The actress proved her penchant for sleek attire yet again on Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, attending the premiere of “Alone Together” alongside stars including Derek Luke, Mandy Ansari and Jordan Beckerman. While stepping out for the occasion with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cream knit Chloé maxi dress designed by Gabriela Hearst. Hailing from the French brand’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, the nonchalant piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded neckline and mixed...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Goes Old Hollywood Glam in Pink Silk Gucci Dress & Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain brought her A-game to her latest award show. The Oscar-winning actress graced the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday night in NYC. She served as a presenter later on in the evening. Chastain wore a light pink silk gown that turned heads to the event. The custom Gucci dress featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style bodice and a draped skirt. Her flowing skirt covered her shoes Chastain is known for working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that include Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Diana Ross Radiates in Bright Orange Coat & Floral Dress at Cambridge Club Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. Diana Ross looked typically splendid in warm colors at the Cambridge Club Festival of 2022 on Sunday in Cambridge, UK. Her orange gown exuded the summer temperatures as she chose a floral dress with bright citrus patterns. The gown featured a soft cowl neck, with layers that draped across the rest of the dress. There were orange leaves emblazoned across with pastel flowers dipping in and out of the dress. She wore a dramatic long orange bolero over her dress, which draped to the floor. At the end of the sleeves were rich feathers that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Eagle Outfitters#Save The Children#Dsw#American Signature Inc
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention in Bedazzled Bodysuit & Boots at Parklife Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. As the ultimate hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back as she performed yesterday in Manchester, UK, at the Parklife Festival. For the occasion, she donned a bodysuit covered in gems, with a bustier that incorporated cutouts across the straps. There was a mesh fabric weaving between each cutout, giving the illusion of skin. Across the waist of the bodysuit were geometric patterns with multiple stripes and diamond shapes across the lower...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Career, Past Relationships & New Album With Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Today, Rolling Stone released its July “Hot” issue featuring rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion in one of her most candid interviews to date. In just a few years, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete has gone from rapping at Houston kickbacks and strip clubs to becoming one of the biggest names in music, assembling a legion of fans she’s dubbed “Thee Hotties.” Megan stunned her fans in multiple stellar looks, taking a more earthly, rugged...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in Neon Green Cutout Dress & Versatile Boots With H&M to Support Black Female Entrepreneurship

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up with H&M and the non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to be their newest ambassador. The “Blackish” actress, who was recently announced as the 2022 ambassador for H&M in collaboration with BFABW, sat down with BFABW founder Nikki Porcher today in Los Angeles to discuss the challenges women of color face in the business world. Ross spoke to Porcher in a lime green strappy dress, repping bold colors like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Track Star Allyson Felix Chicly Races in High-Slit Dress After Slipping Off Triple-Strap Heels in Omega Watches Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Allyson Felix showed off her sophisticated style sense in a new Omega commercial. The five-time track and field Olympian is one of the Swiss luxury watch company’s latest ambassador. In the 30-second clip shared yesterday on the brand’s social media accounts, Felix looks sharp in a floor-length black blazer dress that features a plunging V-cut neckline with ruched detailing on the bodice, a risky thigh-high side slit and sweeping hem. She completed her look with the De Ville Trésor watch in 18K Moonshine. Omega has a long tradition of creating beautiful watches for women....
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Goes Dark in ’60s Satin Dress, Pearls & Pointed Pumps to Film ‘Mother’s Instinct’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway gave two-tone style a ’60s twist while filming “Mother’s Instinct.” The thriller film, which also stars Jessica Chastain, follows best friends and neighbors Celine (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain), whose close bond begins to unravel after a tragic accident. While filming a scene in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, Hathaway stepped out in Union County in a navy silk dress over sheer stockings. The short-sleeved number, which included a buckled belt and knee-length skirt, was decidedly of the era for the ’60s. Adding a slickness to the “Princess Diaries” star’s outfit were large dark...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Done Deals: Harlem’s Fashion Row Partners With LVMH North America to Improve Diversity in Fashion + More

Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. June 15, 2022: Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), which supports underrepresented Black and Latinx designers, has announced a new partnership with LVMH North America to work on improving diversity in fashion. As part of the partnership, the fashion house has committed to addressing diversity, equity and inclusion via different summits and retreats in connection with HFR. “Through this partnership, HFR and LVMH North America look forward to continuing their mission...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

California Authorities Seize Over $200,000 Worth of Stolen Lululemon Merchandise

Click here to read the full article. California authorities on June 6 recovered a major shipment of stolen Lululemon merchandise, according to an announcement from the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol investigators in the Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce seized 1,861 stolen items with a retail value of $203,688 in an apartment in La Habra, Calif. The theft was made known to investigators when three large boxes of Lululemon items were shipped from Ohio to Calif. Investigators followed the boxes to an apartment after being alerted to the shipment, where they found a total of 16 boxes filled with stolen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Gayle King Wears a High Heel on One Foot & Crocs on the Other at Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Gayle King wore two distinctly different shoes to the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet on Sunday in New York City. The TV journalist made her mark at the Directors Series with Tyler Perry at Spring Studios. Not wanting to make it worse, King wore one flat and one heel, wearing both stylishly despite the contrast. King wore a summery seafoam green maxi dress with buttons going down the middle. The green dress had a V-cut neckline and short sleeves. The hemline was straight across with a short slit at the front. The “CBS Mornings” anchor wore...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy