The 5 Fastest Audis Ever Made

We're used to writing about forbidden fruit here at CarBuzz. We stay on top of global news and often cover big reveals of world models from brands that aren't represented in the USA. But some forbidden fruit is more bitter than others, as is the case with the BMW M3 Touring, which has just set a record for the fastest station wagon around the Nurburgring with a time of 7:35.06, making it 10.13 seconds faster around the 12.9-mile-long circuit than the next quickest wagon, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, which managed the feat in 7:45.19 back in 2017. This is despite a rather substantial power and torque deficit of 100 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. It also makes it quicker than the Audi RS4 Avant which could only muster a time of 7:58.52.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO