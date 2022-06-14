ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 5 Fastest Audis Ever Made

By Barnell Anderson
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a company, Audi is a luxury car maker known for its all-around greatness. Its cars have technologically advanced interiors, they are reliable, and the performance displayed by Audi vehicles is world-renowned. Consumers who are looking for a luxury car have Audi as a safe bet, at least when it comes...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC Is Cooler Than Any Car Merc Sells Today

Mercedes has some seriously impressive cars on offer today, both in the luxury and performance categories. But at a certain point, you can't hold a candle to the big-body Benzes of yesteryear. They're simply too cool. They have too much presence on the road, especially when put next to a comparable modern car, like the Mercedes-AMG SL 63.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Quattro Daily
Motorious

Mercedes Lowrider Truck Is Ridiculous

We thought we’d seen it all, then we saw this…. Oh the Finns, those Scandinavians most Americans know little about. They constantly blow us away with the crazy, wild car culture in such a frozen wasteland, the last place you’d expect American muscle cars to be popular. They’re also into lowriders in Finland, and one man has built the largest tribute to the culture: A 75-foot Mercedes Actros 2663 lowrider semi-truck.
CELEBRITIES
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S aim for driving pleasure

Bentley has been busy freshening its existing lineup, having just introduced a long-wheelbase version of the Bentayga. Now, the Bentley Continental range is growing with new S versions of the Continental GT coupe and Continental GTC convertible. Joining the Bentayga S introduced in 2021, these new 2023 models aim to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

Car Features That Were A Horrible Mistake

For as long as there have been cars, manufacturers have been packing them with as many features as possible. These often make our lives easier by making the car more comfortable or more practical while some features make it more efficient and affordable to operate. Features can be necessary systems that are required for full function or they can be superfluous additions that exist just to make life easier. Often, they just look cool — and may not even have a productive purpose.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared is a 585-HP Factory Monster Truck

If a regular Mercedes-AMG G63 is not ridiculous enough for you, I have questions. Mercedes, however, has another truck—the AMG G63 4x4 Squared. Like the last G-Wagen 4x4 Squared, this new one—based on the thoroughly updated current-generation G-Wagen—has portal axles to give it extraordinary ground clearance. Unlike the old one, this one has an AMG V-8 making 585 hp.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbureted LV3 GM V-6 Makes More Power Than You Think on the Westech Dyno!

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

The Porsche Cayenne SUV is 20 years old

The first Porsche Cayenne SUV was launched back in 2002, the car is now 20 years old and it has been an incredibly popular car for Porsche. Porsche only sold two other cars in 2002, the Porsche 911 and the Porsche Boxster, the company now offers a wide range of models. The car is credited with being the vehicle that turned Porsche’s fortunes around.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW M3 Wagon Set A New Nurburgring Record

We're used to writing about forbidden fruit here at CarBuzz. We stay on top of global news and often cover big reveals of world models from brands that aren't represented in the USA. But some forbidden fruit is more bitter than others, as is the case with the BMW M3 Touring, which has just set a record for the fastest station wagon around the Nurburgring with a time of 7:35.06, making it 10.13 seconds faster around the 12.9-mile-long circuit than the next quickest wagon, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, which managed the feat in 7:45.19 back in 2017. This is despite a rather substantial power and torque deficit of 100 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. It also makes it quicker than the Audi RS4 Avant which could only muster a time of 7:58.52.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This electric Tuk-Tuk raises the bar for comfort and luxurious travel in future metropolis

The cute little Tuk-Tuk has been the staple of developing countries in ferrying around people in crowded cities. This three-wheeled cart invented in Thailand, around seven decades ago gets its name from the sound of the small engine propelling it forward. This economically and city feasible means of transportation slowly trickled down to other countries in Asia, and eventually developed countries seemed intrigued by this idea too.
TRAVEL
MotorAuthority

The company that turned a Ram 1500 into a luxury sedan now plans electric Mini restomods

Italian vehicle customizer Aznom previously launched the Ram 1500-based Palladium luxury sedan, but now it's trying something a little greener. The company unveiled an electric Mini restomod called the Mini E-Classic at the 2022 Top Marques Monaco show this past weekend. The first customer example will roll out of Aznom's shop this summer, with "full production" scheduled to start in September, Aznom said in a press release.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy