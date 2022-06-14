ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gov. J.B. Pritzker to speak at New Hampshire’s annual Democratic Party convention

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kk3rr_0gAkJL4700

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is traveling to speak at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual convention this weekend, but his campaign is cautioning against any speculation that he might have presidential aspirations.

Although the state is scheduled to hold the nation’s first presidential primary of the 2024 campaign season, Pritzker’s campaign officials said he’ll be there to speak in support of New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and other pro-choice state and local candidates.

New Hampshire, Prtizker's campaign officials said, won’t be his first stop on his trip across the east coast, nor will it be his last.

Pritzker is first traveling to Washington, D.C., on Friday. He’ll join Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in meeting with Democratic National Convention officials as they pitch Chicago to host the party's 2024 national convention.

The Illinois governor will then go to New Hampshire, after which Pritzker will travel to Maine to support pro-choice, incumbent Gov. Janet Mills.

The Pritzker campaign stressed that he’s supporting Democratic governors across the nation as the last line of defense to protect reproductive rights.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Government
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy