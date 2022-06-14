Gov. J.B. Pritzker to speak at New Hampshire’s annual Democratic Party convention

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is traveling to speak at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual convention this weekend, but his campaign is cautioning against any speculation that he might have presidential aspirations.

Although the state is scheduled to hold the nation’s first presidential primary of the 2024 campaign season, Pritzker’s campaign officials said he’ll be there to speak in support of New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and other pro-choice state and local candidates.

New Hampshire, Prtizker's campaign officials said, won’t be his first stop on his trip across the east coast, nor will it be his last.

Pritzker is first traveling to Washington, D.C., on Friday. He’ll join Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in meeting with Democratic National Convention officials as they pitch Chicago to host the party's 2024 national convention.

The Illinois governor will then go to New Hampshire, after which Pritzker will travel to Maine to support pro-choice, incumbent Gov. Janet Mills.

The Pritzker campaign stressed that he’s supporting Democratic governors across the nation as the last line of defense to protect reproductive rights.

