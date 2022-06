VERONA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a school threat in Oneida County. According to New York State Police, on June 15 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Durhamville Elementary School in the town of Verona was placed in lockdown. This was after the school received a phone call from an individual who reportedly made threats toward a staff member.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO