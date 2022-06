Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.

