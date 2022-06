Charles Oliveira has reiterated his desire to fight Conor McGregor next, saying a ‘profitable’ clash with his fellow former UFC champion appeals to him more than a potential title bout.Oliveira won the UFC lightweight belt last May and retained it in December, before being stripped of the gold last month after missing weight – one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje.Oliveira, 32, submitted Gaethje in the first round to extend his records for most finishes and most submission wins in UFC history. While the Brazilian’s weigh-in mishap made him ineligible to win back the title, his victory did...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO