Newman Catholic Schools announces honor rolls

The transition to clean energy technology is happening across the United States and throughout many parts of the world. In order for us to continue transitioning to a green economy, we must obtain resources such as zinc, nickel, copper and other clean energy minerals (including gold) that are needed to manufacture solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, electrical circuitry and other emerging clean energy technologies. Our society needs these critical clean energy minerals if we are going to have the ability to transition to a low carbon future and embrace the green economy.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO