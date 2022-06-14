Shooting near Garwood leaves one in critical condition

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.

