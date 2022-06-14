ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado County, TX

Shooting near Garwood leaves one in critical condition

Colorado County Citizen
 3 days ago

On Saturday, June 11 at approximately 4:55 p.m., Colorado County Sheriff’s...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officers performed a traffic stop at the 1100 block of South Austin Street. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and it was found that passenger Ladeitrick Franklin, 22 of College Station, gave a false name to officers. Passenger Valerie Rivera-Rodriguez, 23 of Bryan, was in possession of marijuana. Both Rivera-Rodriguez and Franklin were transported to the Washington County Jail. Rivera-Rodriguez was booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Franklin was booked in for Failure to Identify. Both were taken to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

Explosion & fire destroys Hostyn Catholic Church

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an explosion at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn on Thursday, June 9 around 6:27 a.m. It is believed that a possible natural gas leak in the church caused the explosion, according to La Grange Volunteer Fire Department Chief Frank Menefee. The La Grange VFD was the first fire department paged to…
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Colorado County Citizen

Garwood art gallery destroyed by fire

Eastman Art Studio in Garwood sustained major damage in a fire the night of June 10. The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 p.m., and volunteer fire departments from Garwood, Eagle Lake and Columbus worked approximately five hours to extinguish the fire.There were no humans or animals injured ...
GARWOOD, TX
kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

One person was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:20, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Day Street and Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a moving violation. A probable cause search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located. The investigation also revealed that the driver, Darrod Bernard Smith, 25 of Brenham, also had an invalid driver's license. Smith was arrested for driving while license invalid-Enhanced and cited for drug paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED, THIRD STILL AT LARGE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Brenham man was sentenced to life in prison yesterday (Thursday) in District Court. Larry Jackson, 49 of Brenham, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and Indecency with a Child by Exposure. The punishment trial before the court was held Thursday before Judge Corbett. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison, and 20 years on Indecency with a Child.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOME NEAR GAY HILL DESTROYED IN FIRE

A Washington County home is a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 2 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Luedemann Lane, in the Gay Hill area. According to Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Curtis Rodenbeck, units arrived to find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good detective work has led to the arrest of two men who may be connected with a tire and wheel theft investigation last month at an apartment complex in Bryan. Police say in the early hours of May 4, five vehicles had tires and wheels stolen...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Colorado County Citizen

Drought information by the NWS for Colorado County

DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX 822 PM CDT THUR JUN 16 2022 EXTREME DROUGHT EXPANDS ACROSS THE COAST SYNOPSIS DROUGHT INTENSITY AND EXTENT: A LARGE EXPANSION OF THE EXTREME DROUGHT (D3) OCCURRED THIS WEEK ACROSS MOST AREAS SOUTH OF I-10, INCLUDING THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF HARRIS COUNTY. THIS HAS LED TO BURN BANS ...
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Indictment unsealed charging terrorism, fraud, identity theft and immigration offenses

HOUSTON, TX -- A 24-year-old former Iraqi refugee has been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery and Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). Abdulrahman Mohammed Hafedh Alqaysi...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER CO. FAIR ANNOUNCES 2022 ENTERTAINMENT

The entertainment lineup has been revealed for the 77th Waller County Fair. This year’s fair kicks off on Saturday, September 24th and runs through Saturday, October 1st at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead. Performances begin on the 24th with Mandi Powell and Morgan McKay in the Wagon Wheel,...
WALLER COUNTY, TX

