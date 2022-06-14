Shooting near Garwood leaves one in critical condition

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officers performed a traffic stop at the 1100 block of South Austin Street. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and it was found that passenger Ladeitrick Franklin, 22 of College Station, gave a false name to officers. Passenger Valerie Rivera-Rodriguez, 23 of Bryan, was in possession of marijuana. Both Rivera-Rodriguez and Franklin were transported to the Washington County Jail. Rivera-Rodriguez was booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Franklin was booked in for Failure to Identify. Both were taken to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON – A man is arrested in connection to the death of another man after a shooting outside a southwest Houston gas station last Sunday. Zerrick Gibson, 30, is charged with murder by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. According to investigators, the victim, 43, and Gibson...
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an explosion at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn on Thursday, June 9 around 6:27 a.m. It is believed that a possible natural gas leak in the church caused the explosion, according to La Grange Volunteer Fire Department Chief Frank Menefee. The La Grange VFD was the first fire department paged to…
HOUSTON - While Jeremiah Jones claims to FOX 26 he's innocent, he's got quite the rap sheet at just 22-years-old. "When he was 18-years-old in 2018, you've got a page worth of criminal offenses in Harris County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. The criminal justice system gave Jones break...
Eastman Art Studio in Garwood sustained major damage in a fire the night of June 10. The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 p.m., and volunteer fire departments from Garwood, Eagle Lake and Columbus worked approximately five hours to extinguish the fire.There were no humans or animals injured ...
One person was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:20, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Day Street and Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a moving violation. A probable cause search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located. The investigation also revealed that the driver, Darrod Bernard Smith, 25 of Brenham, also had an invalid driver's license. Smith was arrested for driving while license invalid-Enhanced and cited for drug paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
A Brenham man was sentenced to life in prison yesterday (Thursday) in District Court. Larry Jackson, 49 of Brenham, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and Indecency with a Child by Exposure. The punishment trial before the court was held Thursday before Judge Corbett. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison, and 20 years on Indecency with a Child.
A Washington County home is a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 2 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Luedemann Lane, in the Gay Hill area. According to Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Curtis Rodenbeck, units arrived to find...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good detective work has led to the arrest of two men who may be connected with a tire and wheel theft investigation last month at an apartment complex in Bryan. Police say in the early hours of May 4, five vehicles had tires and wheels stolen...
DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX 822 PM CDT THUR JUN 16 2022 EXTREME DROUGHT EXPANDS ACROSS THE COAST SYNOPSIS DROUGHT INTENSITY AND EXTENT: A LARGE EXPANSION OF THE EXTREME DROUGHT (D3) OCCURRED THIS WEEK ACROSS MOST AREAS SOUTH OF I-10, INCLUDING THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF HARRIS COUNTY. THIS HAS LED TO BURN BANS ...
HOUSTON, TX -- A 24-year-old former Iraqi refugee has been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery and Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). Abdulrahman Mohammed Hafedh Alqaysi...
Fork It, a restaurant whose interactive menu fuses comfort food favorites from all different cultures, held a soft launch on June 16 for its new storefront in Katy. The eatery, which relocated from New Jersey to its new base at 23227 Mercantile Pkwy., Katy, has an indulgent build-your-own style menu.
A prestigious and exclusive getaway for Texans has just rolled out an exciting new destination for golfers. Big Easy Ranch, the private Colorado County retreat (about an hour from Houston) has unveiled the name and open date of its new, 18-hole championship golf course. Dubbed The Covey — which harks...
The entertainment lineup has been revealed for the 77th Waller County Fair. This year’s fair kicks off on Saturday, September 24th and runs through Saturday, October 1st at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead. Performances begin on the 24th with Mandi Powell and Morgan McKay in the Wagon Wheel,...
