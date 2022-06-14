ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Dans hosting baseball skills camps for kids

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A collegiate summer baseball team is giving kids a chance to improve their skills with a series of camps throughout the summer.

The Danville Dans’ roster consists of college players from across the country who stay active during the college offseason. The team regularly interacts with fans, signing autographs and allowing people to run the bases after games. They also help kids with their game by hosting skills camps; the coaching staff and players run them through drills and give tips to be better ballplayers.

This year’s camps will take place in three two-day sessions throughout the summer: June 15-16, June 28-29 and July 11-12. All camp sessions run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Danville Stadium and parents can sign their kids up for one or all camps. In addition to the scheduled camps, Dans coaches are available for one-on-one private sessions.

Registration forms are available on the Dans’ website ; preregistration is preferred but walkups are welcome on the first day of camp. There will be discounts for attending multiple camps and for multiple members of the same family signing up.

