ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Two Arkansans sentenced to 28 years in Federal prison for white supremacist activities

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDVrE_0gAkGhpG00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Two members of the white supremacist New Aryan Empire gang were sentenced to over 28 years in prison the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced June 14.

Carey Mooney, 46, of Dover, was sentenced to 223 months in federal prison for her role in kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Michael J. Roberts, 39, of Hattieville, was sentenced to 118 months imprisonment for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

The pair were charged as part of a September 2019 federal indictment charging 50 people from Pope County with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR), and numerous gun and drug violations.

Update: Names released of suspected white supremacist gang members indicted in Arkansas

The case against the group was named “To the Dirt” by the Justice Department, referring to the NAE rule that members are members until they die.

Ultimately 55 were charged in “To the Dirt.” Of that number, 53 have pled guilty, one was found guilty at trial and to date 27 have been assigned prison terms: Jared Dale, 84 months; Britanny Conner, 120 months; Keith Savage, 120 months; Joseph Pridmore, 150 months; Daniel Adame, 262 months; Justin Howell, 155 months; James George, 70 months; Amos Adame, 121 months; and Skippy Don Sanders, 262 months; Andrew Syverson 151 months; Amanda Rapp 262 months; Jayme Short 90 months; Cory S. Donnelly 188 months; Wesley Pierson 120 months; Ralph Ross 36 months; Jeffrey L. Knox 180 months; Robert Chandler 65 months; Timothy Ferguson 180 months; Paula S. Enos 180 months; Heath Kizer 96 months; Christopher S. Helms 102 months; David D. Singleton 131 months; Kathrine R. Ross 60 months BOP; Kevin M. Long 369 months; James Scott Oliver 327 months; and Wesley S. Gullett 420 months,.

One defendant, Troy L. Loadholt, remains a fugitive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be DHS agent on TikTok

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent on TikTok.The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform. The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”. Court documents state that the FBI received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#Prison#Arkansans#The Justice Department#Nae
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Father in prison was denied request to attend daughter's funeral in Uvalde

A father in prison was denied compassionate release in order to travel to Uvalde to attend his daughter's funeral. On Tuesday, May 24, Eliahana "Eli" Cruz Torres, 10, was shot inside her fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eliahana, who played Little League baseball and loved...
UVALDE, TX
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
Law & Crime

‘Archetype of the Dangers of Meth’: Va. Woman Sentenced to Prison for Injecting Man with ‘Ice’ and Killing Him

A Virginia woman was sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison over the overdose death of a man in February 2021. Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder earlier this year. The defendant, in exchange for some degree of leniency in sentencing and for several additional charges being dropped, accepted legal culpability over the death of 47-year-old special education teacher Shannon Anthony Clark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy