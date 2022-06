Clarence “Honey/Mamou” Landreneau, 91, born and raised in Mamou, Louisiana and planted his roots in Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 5, 2022. He served his country in the Army and fought in the Korean War. He worked in the oilfield in Buras, where he met the love of his life, Lois Gaubert. They married and came to live in Houma, LA, where they raised their 3 daughters. He joined the carpenters union and was hired to build the Mall extension, where he worked the rest of his career at D. H. Holmes, now Dillards.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO