Tennessee State

Department of Education releases TCAP results

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program state-level results, which show how the state’s and districts’ shared commitment to mitigating learning loss and investing in student achievement is helping students to recover and accelerate learning. The results released...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

TCAP results show half of Tennessee students not meeting grade standards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - TCAP scores show more than 50% of students in Tennessee aren’t meeting the standard for their grade level. Based on standardized test scores from the 2021-22 school year, the subjects that students seem to be struggling with the most are English Language Arts and math. More than 60% of students are falling behind in ELA and 70% are falling behind in math.
NASHVILLE, TN
