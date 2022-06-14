Say tees: 55th Police & Fire Championships stop in La Jolla for golf

Jim Ureta of the San Jose Police Department putts during the U.S. Police & Fire Championships golf competition at La Jolla's Torrey Pines Golf Course on June 13. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The 55th annual U.S. Police & Fire Championships includes golf competitions at Torrey Pines Golf Course’s North Course in La Jolla from June 13 to 15.

The event's games are intended to provide a connection among public safety personnel from various backgrounds and the opportunity to develop camaraderie.

Athletes in more than 40 sports overall are competing across 30 venues in San Diego County through Sunday, June 19.

For more information, visit cpaf.org/uspfc .

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .