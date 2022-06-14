Spokane Police Department asking for assistance locating domestic violence suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for your assistance in finding a domestic violence suspect.

SPD is searching for 22-year-old Deiby Bernardez, who is wanted for felony violation of a domestic violence court order, second-degree robbery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

SPD is asking anyone who sees him to call 911. If you have other information regarding the investigation, you can call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

