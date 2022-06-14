Saints RB Alvin Kamara has 'good mindset' in tumultuous offseason, Dennis Allen says

Alvin Kamara was running around, looking very much like his normal dynamic self. It appeared like business as usual.

And that's what his head coach has seen as well, despite a tumultuous offseason with legal issues and potential NFL discipline looming after an offseason arrest.

“I think he’s in a good mindset," Dennis Allen said. "I don’t sense a huge difference in what I’ve seen from him the last several years. I think he’s in a good spot. I’m excited for what I think he can do for us this year.”

Kamara was making his first offseason appearance at a Saints workout, opting not to attend the team's voluntary OTAs. This week was mandatory, however, and the Saints boasted 100% attendance, plus-4 tryout players. One of those players was veteran David Johnson, who was in town for a tryout. The Saints are a team that always tends to bring in a veteran or two at the skill positions throughout training camp, but this year it feels a bit more prescient considering the potential to lose Kamara to a significant suspension at some point in the season.

Allen said he's updated regularly on Kamara's legal situation as it pertains to the player and his status with the league, but they're focusing on what can be controlled, and handling whatever comes when it comes. The team has veteran Mark Ingram who could pick up a larger role if necessary, while Devine Ozigbo, Tony Jones Jr. and UDFA Abram Smith are also battling for a roster spot.

"Those are thoughts that have kind of gone through our mind already," Allen said. "But yet, I'm not really focused on the things that I don't control right now. ... We'll have a plan if anything comes up. But right now we're just practicing football and trying to get ready for the season."

Kamara did not speak to the media on Tuesday, and his next court date in his case is scheduled for August. The Saints are back to work the next two days (June 15 and 16) in their minicamp.