Chris Sale just wants to pitch. That much is clear. Sale spoke with reporters Tuesday, one day after facing live hitters for the first time in months, and shared his mindset regarding his looming return to the Boston Red Sox. The left-hander, who has been sidelined all season with a stress fracture in his rib cage, explained he’d be willing to work as a starter or as a reliever, with the decision ultimately up to the organization and its needs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO