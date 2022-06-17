The Old Man release date and time — how to watch online right now

The countdown to The Old Man's release date and time is finally over. And most Thomas Perry fans (and folks who love Jeff Bridges) may have already known that. This new series, which finds Bridges playing former CIA agent Dan Chase (who comes from Perry's books) trying to live a peaceful life away from the agency, looks like many a folks' ideal show.

The Old Man episodes release date and time

When: The Old Man episode 1 debuts at 10 p.m. ET today (Thursday, June 16) on FX, it then arrives on Hulu tomorrow (Friday, June 17)

Watch in the U.S.: FX is available on Sling TV Blue (currently $10 off for the first month ), or on Hulu .

The Old Man, which could have been titled "The Old Man's Still Got It," pits Bridges against an old acquaintance: Harold Harper (John Lithgow). Now the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harper shares a complex history with Chase, so he was the perfect one to call in. Possibly because he knows that Chase won't be taken down so easily.

He's got one of his up-and-coming agents Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat, in a role to make us forget the name Maeby Fünke) along for the ride. Oh, and Harper's also recruited CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla) for the hunt. But when those three aren't enough? Well, it's already been revealed that a ringer named Julian Carson (played by The Wire's Gbenga Akinnagbe) is contracted.

Chase has one ally in this fight, as he's renting a room from a woman named Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), whose trust issues are still recovering following a chaotic divorce.

Below, we've got everything you need to watch The Old Man online. Check out the trailer, too:

How to watch The Old Man in the US

You've got two options for how to watch The Old Man in the U.S., either on linear TV with FX at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday (June 16) or on Hulu. The latter appeals to those who cut the cord, but the former is also available to cord-cutters. Either way, you can watch with one of the best streaming services .

If you want to watch live and not wait a day, your best bet is to get Sling TV Blue , one of the best cable TV alternatives . It starts at $35 per month , includes many more networks than just FX, and is customizable for add-on packages.

Hulu gets The Old Man's premiere on June 17.

Sling TV : You can get truTV in the Sling Blue package, which is $10 off for the first month right now.

Love, Victor is just one of many great shows and movies streaming on Hulu .

How to watch The Old Man in the UK

Our friends across the pond will watch The Old Man on a service that might be surprising. That's the Disney Plus Star Channel , which is basically where the more-adult stuff in Disney Plus goes outside of the U.S., since Hulu is a U.S. only service.

It will debut on Friday (June 17).

Disney Plus

How to watch The Old Man in Canada

Canadians will want to find FX in their cable TV lineups, as that's the only way they can watch The Old Man when it debuts on Thursday (June 16). Hulu has no Canadian version.

How to watch The Old Man in the Australia

Just like it is in the U.K., audiences down under will watch The Old Man starting Friday (June 17) on Disney Plus' Star Channel.

Disney Plus