ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Anthem singer’s CWS performance canceled after ‘Horns Down’ gesture: Report

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFGPC_0gAkEUN700

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was scheduled to sing the national anthem before a College World Series game had his performance canceled after he gave what the NCAA called “an offensive gesture,” after an anthem performance before a Women’s College World Series game.

Zac Collier, a Texas A&M University graduate, spoke with ESPN about what happened . After he was finished singing the national anthem before a game at the WCWS between Texas and Oklahoma State on June 6, he turned to the crowd and gave the “Horns Down” gesture.

College World Series: No. 9 Texas opens in primetime Friday against Notre Dame

ESPN’s reported CWS organizers and NCAA officials contacted Collier three hours afterward, and they said his performance, scheduled for Game 9 of the CWS on June 21, was no longer happening. Collier posted screenshots of emails with officials on Facebook.

“I regret nothing,” his post said.

An NCAA official confirmed to KXAN on Tuesday that Collier will no longer perform the anthem before the game and provided this statement:

The performance of the national anthem during NCAA championship events is a solemn moment for reflection and mutual respect for all championship participants and fans in attendance. Following his national anthem performance during the Women’s College World Series – during which the performer inappropriately supported one participating team, taunted the other team, and disrupted participating student-athletes and coaches by attempting to interact with them – he was asked not to perform during the Men’s College World Series.

NCAA spokesperson

Collier told ESPN he understands why people would be upset with what he did, but calling the “Horns Down” gesture offensive and saying he mocked the Longhorns is “ridiculous.”

“I believe it’s part of the rivalry,” he said to ESPN. “It’s part of college sports. I don’t believe the Horns Down is any more offensive than a Gig ‘Em or a Hook ‘Em or a Wreck ‘Em.”

The gesture, which is just Texas’ long-time “Horns Up” hand signal pointed toward the ground, has been a topic of discussion with Big 12 Conference football referees since 2018. The conference started penalizing players for doing it during in-game celebrations when the Longhorns were playing, and last season, the conference’s officiating head said at Big 12 media days, “it’s probably going to be a foul.”

“If you do a ‘Horns Down’ to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s probably going to be a foul,” Greg Burks said to reporters. He mentioned that if players did the gesture toward the crowd it “probably” wouldn’t result in a penalty, but doing it toward a player would warrant a flag, he said.

Collier said he’s disappointed he won’t get to sing the anthem in Omaha. He has a Youtube page featuring his performances at various events , ranging from Dallas Wings and Texas Rangers games to events at his alma mater.

“I’m an Aggie; Texas was playing,” Collier told ESPN. “I was going to give them a ‘Go Pokes’ and then a Horns Down after the anthem. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Both Texas and Texas A&M qualified for the CWS and are in the same bracket , so there’s a good chance the rivals will meet in Omaha.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 12

bestservedcold
1d ago

i’m a UT fan and i love the horns down it’s just jealousy they wish their programs were as successful and well known any other hand jester is a knock off of hookem horns loved watching ECU fans doing horns down then wiping their tears with it with we crushed them in game 3 HOOKEM HORNS

Reply(3)
3
NoJudge
2d ago

Had A&M been involved in the game… Personally, I think it was without class. And I’m an Aggie.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texas vs. Alabama Is A Sellout: College Football World Reacts

It's gonna be a full house when Nick Saban and Alabama pack up for Austin, Texas in Week 2. On Wednesday, Longhorns football's verified account announced that tickets for Alabama-Texas are officially sold out. The college football world reacted to the news on social media. "World about to see a...
AUSTIN, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The NCAA Banned ‘Big Daddy’ After Disgusting Horns Down Anthem Stunt

Zac Collier is a Texas A&M Aggie and a lover of the National Anthem. Those two parts of Collier came to a head during the Women's College World Series last week. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowgirls were playing for the right to advance to the National Championship. Before the game, Collier stepped up to the plate and blasted a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Omaha, TX
92.9 NIN

National Anthem Singer Banned After Doing Horns Down Gesture

I mean, he is an Aggie. That's what he has got to do. Who doesn't love a good college rivalry? The University of Texas at Austin has many. Every team loves to give them the old horns down gesture to rub it in their face after a win. (Side note, I think it's pathetic Oklahoma does this even when they're not playing Texas) Well it looks like a horns down gesture has caused someone to lose their singing gig.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#Ncaa Championship#Texas A M University#Wcws#Oklahoma State#Notre Dame
KXAN

PR experts office advice for bolstering Austin’s reputation

AUSTIN (ABJ) — A few weeks ago, Austin fell from No. 5 to No. 13 on the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the country. Not too long ago, we were comfortably No. 1. It’s not like Austin became a worse place to live overnight. And Austin still ranked No. […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KIII TV3

Here are the results from the UIL rule change proposals

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) – which governs athletic, musical, and academic contests for public primary and secondary schools in Texas – passed a couple of proposals in its June 14 meeting, but rejected a majority of them. The UIL Standing Committee on...
ROUND ROCK, TX
B93

Wow! Is This The Biggest Delicious DONUT In Texas?

Do I have to say it? Yep, everything in Texas is Bigger! There it is. But, for real, it's true! Well, DONUT FANS, you guessed, we may have found the biggest DONUT in Texas and yes it's huge!. ROUND ROCK DONUTS IN ROUND ROCK, TEXAS!. Google the BIGGEST DONUT IN...
ROUND ROCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

Kupcho shoots 63 at windy Blythefield to take LPGA Tour lead

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday at windy Blythefield Country Club for the lowest score of her LPGA Tour career and the first-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic. With steady wind at 12-18 mph and gusts to 30 mph with the temperature...
BELMONT, CA
kolomkobir.com

I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy