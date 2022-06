EDWARDSVILLE - With a little less than two weeks left before the June 28 primary election, early voting totals appear to show that there will be a low turnout, according to Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza. Early voting expanded Monday to nine locations, and will continue through June 27. "We haven't finished yet with day three, she said Wednesday, but this afternoon we were at about 517 total votes cast," she said.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO