Click here to read the full article. The ongoing debate about the fiscal impact of the Atlanta Braves’ home stadium has spawned an even more vehement fight between two notable sports economists, including one of the country’s most recognizable names in the field. On Tuesday, the Braves hailed a 15-page stadium fiscal impact report the team had commissioned from well-known Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist, which rebuked the findings of a critical study that was published in March by J.C. Bradbury, an economist at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. In his analysis, Bradbury had determined that the tale of Truist Park, which...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO