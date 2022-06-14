ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCPS invites community to 'meet-and-greets' with new superintendent

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
Cheryl Dyson, an associate superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools, will be Frederick County Public Schools' next superintendent.

Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday announced a series of meet-and-greet events with Cheryl Dyson, the district's incoming superintendent.

Dyson's tenure will begin July 1. She will take over from Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe, who had been second-in-command to former superintendent Terry Alban before she abruptly departed the district in December.

Dyson comes to FCPS from Montgomery County Public Schools, where she serves as an area associate superintendent. In that role, she oversees 70 schools ranging from elementary to high school with a combined enrollment of 53,000 students, according to an FCPS news release.

Frederick County Public Schools, by contrast, has 68 schools and nearly 46,000 students.

Leading up to and following her start date, Dyson will be available to meet with "the general community" at public events around the county, the FCPS release said.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, June 23, noon-1:30 p.m. at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground in Frederick
  • Thursday, July 7, 5-6:30 p.m. at Tuscarora High
  • Monday, July 25, 5-6:30 p.m. at Brunswick High
  • Thursday, July 28, 5-6:30 p.m. at Urbana High stadium
  • Thursday, Aug. 4, 5-6:30 p.m. at Catoctin High

FCPS asked community members to register for the event that best fits their schedule.

The Frederick County Board of Education launched a national search for Dyson in the days following Alban's departure, which came on the heels of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the district's misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.

