Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan Test Mule Spied Hiding An Electric Powertrain

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
It looks like Volkswagen is ready to give the Tiguan a proper makeover. New spy photos have captured a modified test mule out and about, and it appears as if the next-generation model will sport an electric powertrain. The current Tiguan went on sale in North America for the 2018 model...

MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Mach-E Stop-Sale, 2023 Ford Raptor Teaser, And Spanish Mechanic Wins Tesla Lawsuit: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has issued a notice to all dealers preventing them from selling any new Mustang Mach-Es, while it will also implement a recall for 49,000 cars that could suffer from a loss of power. The problem stems from a potential overheating of the Mustang Mach-E’s high-voltage battery main contactors caused by DC fast charging and repeated open pedal events. Thankfully for both Ford and Mach E owners, the issue looks like it can be resolved via an OTA update.
BUYING CARS
#Meb
CNET

2023 Honda HR-V Moves Upscale While Remaining Affordable

The 2023 Honda HR-V SUV has at long last been unveiled, making its US debut on Tuesday. Thanks to its fetching new exterior, and primo interior trimmings, the new HR-V is moving up in the world. This SUV is based on the 11th-generation Honda Civic, an excellent starting point. These...
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari To Launch 15 Cars By 2026, Including New Hypercar And EV

Ferrari's product roadmap for 2018 through 2022 called for 15 products and now the Prancing Horse is making the same promise for the 2023-2026 interval. Prepare for a new batch of 15 cars, kicking off in September with the unveiling of the Purosangue SUV. Another absolute first for the Italian marque will be the all-electric model, which the company reiterates will come out in 2025. A hypercar is also due within this plan period.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Confirmed For September Debut With Naturally Aspirated V12

Let’s dial our imaginary time machine to September 2018 when Ferrari announced the Purosangue during its Capital Markets Day. Nearly four years later, it still hasn't been revealed, but the wait is nearly over. Come September, the house of Maranello will present its first-ever SUV, complete with the mighty V12 engine. The announcement was made today at the same Capital Markets Day event during which a few other tidbits were also disclosed.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW M3 Wagon Set A New Nurburgring Record

We're used to writing about forbidden fruit here at CarBuzz. We stay on top of global news and often cover big reveals of world models from brands that aren't represented in the USA. But some forbidden fruit is more bitter than others, as is the case with the BMW M3 Touring, which has just set a record for the fastest station wagon around the Nurburgring with a time of 7:35.06, making it 10.13 seconds faster around the 12.9-mile-long circuit than the next quickest wagon, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, which managed the feat in 7:45.19 back in 2017. This is despite a rather substantial power and torque deficit of 100 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. It also makes it quicker than the Audi RS4 Avant which could only muster a time of 7:58.52.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Confirms ID. Buzz GTX Performance Model Is On The Way

Volkswagen has announced that all models from its ID family of EVs will get sporty GTX variants in the future. The automaker confirmed that two future models will get the GTX treatment, the ID.3 and the ID. Buzz. While the former is not a big surprise, with VW already presenting an ID.3-based ID.X concept vehicle in May 2021 and executives recently hinting at a production model coming in 2023, the ID. Buzz GTX is a rather remarkable development because there's no precedent in the automaker's ICE lineup for a go-faster minivan.
CARS
Motor1.com

Play With New Ford Ranger Australian Configurator Long Before Truck Arrives In US

The 2023 Ford Ranger is not available in North America yet but the new truck goes on sale in multiple countries around the world. Australia is one of the first major markets where the Blue oval’s new pickup truck reaches the dealerships with prices starting at $46,878 Australian dollars, which translates to roughly $32,485 American dollars with the current exchange rates. There’s an online configurator now operational in the Land Down Under and we decided to check out the available trim levels and their prices in Australia.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Teased As ‘Electrified Streamliner’

The new teaser video for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 doesn't actually show the upcoming EV. Instead, the clip tries to give viewers the vehicle's general vibe by displaying examples of streamlined things. It ends with the car's tagline: "Electrified Streamliner." The video's audio is in Korean, but you don't need...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Drive Review: Putting The "V" In "SUV"

Peggy Hill was right when she said the city of Phoenix is a monument to man's arrogance. This place is insufferably hot (and that’s coming from a Florida Man), with temperatures touching 103 degrees Fahrenheit while I was there and the forecast calling for 115-degree days later that week. But there's a reason I willfully baked myself in the desert like a chocolate chip cookie: The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.
CARS
Motor1.com

Original Porsche Cayenne Was Almost A Mercedes ML Derivative

Now in its third generation, the Porsche Cayenne is undoubtedly one of the most important models of the brand in its modern history. Originally launched 20 years ago, the luxury SUV had the mission to save the Stuttgart-based company from bankruptcy – and thankfully, it achieved its goal – after a difficult first half of the 1990s. But before the Cayenne hit the market, the automaker had five different vehicle concepts on the table for what is now known as the “third Porsche.” In the end, only a luxury minivan and a premium SUV were seriously considered.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ferrari Says Majority of Sales Will Be EVs, Hybrids by 2030

Last week, news broke that Ferrari was plotting a third assembly line in Maranello dedicated entirely to EV production. But this turned out to be little more than a preamble for the obligatory announcement that the company would eventually transition toward building electric vehicles. On Thursday, the Italian automaker told...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Laps The Nurburgring In 7:35.060

It's the quickest wagon around the famous track. The BMW M3 Touring is officially the quickest wagon ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by clocking a time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. It takes the title from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with a time of 7 minutes 45 seconds. The video above shows off the M3 development crew prepping for the record run and the driver pushing the vehicle around the track.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Singer Turbo Study, Nio ES7, Ferrari's future: Car News Headlines

Singer Vehicle Design's latest project car is a Porsche 930-inspired creation called the Turbo Study. The California company has now revealed a version of the Turbo Study with an added sports focus, and yes that means more power. Nio, often billed as China's Tesla, is rapidly expanding its lineup. The...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes Has Told Dealers CLE Will Replace Two-Door C And E: Report

Utility vehicles continue to be in high demand in the United States – not only in the mainstream segment but also in the premium league. Mercedes-Benz is one of the automakers that are most dependent on its SUV range and it has decided to trim down its lineup of sedans and coupes to simplify its product portfolio. The C-Class and E-Class in coupe and convertible forms are living on borrowed time and will reportedly be replaced by a brand new model – the so-called CLE-Class.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

