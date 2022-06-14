Registration ongoing for Green Room Gang summer theater camp

CHURCH HILL — There are openings for Church Hill Theatre's summer youth workshops of The Green Room Gang (June 20-July 23), culminating in first-rate performances with costumes, props, stage lights and live audiences.

The performance dates are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

The Green Room Gang is produced entirely by The Church Hill Theatre Inc. and its highly qualified educators.

For more information, contact the CHT at 410-556-6003 or office@churchhilltheatre.org.

The Green Room Gang program provides opportunities for young people to experience live theater, from auditions to curtain call.

GRG Jr. is a half-day program for youth entering grades 1 through 5. Becca Van Aken is returning for her 15th year as the instructor.

GRG Sr. is a full-day program for youths entering grades 6 through 12. The instructor is Kevin Thomas.

The programs culminate with fully staged public performances of "Honk!," a musical adaptation of the 1843 Hans Christian Andersen story "The Ugly Duckling" — book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles.

Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330; full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550. There is a 10% discount for CHT members.

More information, including the registration forms, can be found on the theater's website ChurchHillTheatre.org; call the business office at 410-556-6003; or email office@churchhilltheatre.org.