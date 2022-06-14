ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, MD

Registration ongoing for Green Room Gang summer theater camp

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7ifh_0gAkCo9B00

CHURCH HILL — There are openings for Church Hill Theatre's summer youth workshops of The Green Room Gang (June 20-July 23), culminating in first-rate performances with costumes, props, stage lights and live audiences.

The performance dates are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

The Green Room Gang is produced entirely by The Church Hill Theatre Inc. and its highly qualified educators.

For more information, contact the CHT at 410-556-6003 or office@churchhilltheatre.org.

The Green Room Gang program provides opportunities for young people to experience live theater, from auditions to curtain call.

GRG Jr. is a half-day program for youth entering grades 1 through 5. Becca Van Aken is returning for her 15th year as the instructor.

GRG Sr. is a full-day program for youths entering grades 6 through 12. The instructor is Kevin Thomas.

The programs culminate with fully staged public performances of "Honk!," a musical adaptation of the 1843 Hans Christian Andersen story "The Ugly Duckling" — book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles.

Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330; full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550. There is a 10% discount for CHT members.

More information, including the registration forms, can be found on the theater's website ChurchHillTheatre.org; call the business office at 410-556-6003; or email office@churchhilltheatre.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Church Hill, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Performing#Church Hill Theatre#The Green Room Gang#Cht#Grg Sr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
172
Followers
352
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy