ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

KCHS Class of 1982 reunion is weekend of June 24-25

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyKFc_0gAkCjjY00

TOLCHESTER — The Kent County High School Class of 1982's 40-year reunion will be a two-day celebration.

On Friday, June 24, classmates are invited to gather at the Blue Bird Tavern in Chestertown from 5 to 8 p.m. for happy hour. On Saturday, June 25, there will be a party at The Shanty Bar at Tolchester Marina beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a great view of the Chesapeake Bay, good food and drinks, and live music while reminiscing and catching up with friends.

Both events will be very casual and attendees will pay for their own food and drinks. There will be raffles for Class of ’82-themed items. Classmates who have passed away will be remembered.

For more information, contact Kristi Engle King at kip8@verizon.net or 443-521-2329.

Comments / 0

Related
Garden & Gun

My Town: A Creative Leader’s Easton, Maryland

For much of his life, Al Bond has nurtured the artistic culture of his hometown of Easton, Maryland, and the charming waterfront hamlets that comprise Talbot County on the Chesapeake Bay. As the CEO of the arts-focused Avalon Foundation since 2008, Bond orchestrates 300-plus activities yearly, including art and theater classes, concerts, a festival— and the local farmers market.
EASTON, MD
georgetowner.com

Easton’s New Culinary Treasures        

Psst. Come closer. In case you haven’t heard, there’s a culinary renaissance going on in Easton, the charming historic getaway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While this delightful destination still enjoys oodles of small-town charm with quaint antique shops, coffee houses and horse-drawn carriage tours, a tsunami of change is transforming this once sleepy town into a sophisticated dining mecca. 
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Chestertown, MD
Education
Kent County, MD
Education
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
foxbaltimore.com

AFRAM Festival takes over Juneteenth Weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Biggest African American Festival on the East Coast is back this weekend. Experience food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family at Druid Hill Park. Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a few less, squirts of syrup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins Dining Program Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University is opening a new dining program and they want you to join their team!. Executive Chef for Johns Hopkins University Lizeth Cadena and Assistant Vice Provost of Dining Matthew Moss share more about this exciting opportunity.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bird Tavern#The Shanty Bar
Bay Weekly

Garden Centers Face Legal Action

There’s a “growing” concern about commercial gardens in Anne Arundel County. As of now, the county says any plant sold to customers at a garden center has to have been grown on site. Selling a Knockout Rose grown in another state or another region and trucked here in a plastic container to a county garden center for sale is illegal.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nine Baltimore Youths Are Headed To Steve Harvey’s Mentoring Camp

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine of Baltimore’s teenagers and young men are gearing up for a trip this weekend that could change their lives. These young men will be joining about two hundred other teenagers and men from across the country, all heading to a mentoring camp hosted by comedian, actor, and television host, Steve Harvey.  On Tuesday, City Hall hosted Baltimore’s group for an orientation to camp before they leave on Thursday.  Today, they had to take a COVID-19 test and learned more about what they can expect during this four-day camp being held just outside Atlanta, Georgia.  “We’re going to be impacting the...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Parkville VFW to become grocery store

(Parkville, MD) -- A Parkville landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road is about to become a grocery store. The VFW hall which first opened in 1946 has suffered in recent years from declining membership and the effects of the pandemic. The hall has been sold as part of...
PARKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Eye On Annapolis

Three Annapolis Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

OnJune 7, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, fifteen establishments were checked for compliance. Twelve establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
historic-structures.com

Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore Maryland

Opened in 1914, The Hippodrome Theater was the premiere vaudeville theater of Baltimore, was one of its first motion picture theaters, and is one of an increasingly small number of remaining buildings in the western area of downtown Baltimore which reflect the neighborhood's previous vitality as a commercial and entertainment center.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Restaurants Serve Up Mouthwatering Dishes For AFRAM Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings. More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday. This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City. Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long. Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year. “What brings people together more than food?” Neal said. Neal said Creole Soul’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—An opening date has been announced. The new Nike Clearance store on THE AVENUE at White Marsh on June 23rd. First announced back in January, Nike Clearance will be located in the former Staples location at the local shopping hub. Nike Clearance offers deals and discounts on clearance shoes, clothing, gear, and more.   The post Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
172
Followers
352
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy