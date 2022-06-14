KCHS Class of 1982 reunion is weekend of June 24-25

TOLCHESTER — The Kent County High School Class of 1982's 40-year reunion will be a two-day celebration.

On Friday, June 24, classmates are invited to gather at the Blue Bird Tavern in Chestertown from 5 to 8 p.m. for happy hour. On Saturday, June 25, there will be a party at The Shanty Bar at Tolchester Marina beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a great view of the Chesapeake Bay, good food and drinks, and live music while reminiscing and catching up with friends.

Both events will be very casual and attendees will pay for their own food and drinks. There will be raffles for Class of ’82-themed items. Classmates who have passed away will be remembered.

For more information, contact Kristi Engle King at kip8@verizon.net or 443-521-2329.