Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions sign former Michigan standout, second-round pick Devin Funchess

By Benjamin Raven
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions signed tight end Devin Funchess late in their offseason program. Funchess, a former Michigan standout and second-round wide receiver pick,...

