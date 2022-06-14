Family-friendly Texas Roadhouse sets its sights on Altoona for a new steakhouse

Texas Roadhouse plans to open its first location in the Des Moines metro's eastern suburbs in Altoona.

Amanda Norton, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, confirmed that the steakhouse chain hopes to start construction on an Altoona location at the end of the month. The city council approved a site plan earlier this month for 2363 Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark movie theater.

An opening date has not been announced.

According to a city memo, the site will include an outdoor patio with 32 seats overlooking a pond.

Texas Roadhouse, home of all-you-can-eat peanuts, features a menu filled with yeast bread with honey cinnamon butter, slabs of ribs, cactus blooms, fried chicken and of course steaks, which account for 44% of the menu. The top seller is the 6-ounce USDA Choice sirloin.

Novelty decor lines the walls and each location contains a mural that reflects the local community. The upbeat staff often launches into impromptu line dancing performances. Outside the wooden façade, massive Texas state and American flags fly. Families tend to wait in long lines for a table at the restaurant.

Texas Roadhouse currently has locations at 8744 Northpark Drive in Johnston, and at 6378 Mills Civic Pkwy. in West Des Moines. This newest location becomes the eighth in the state.

The steakhouse chain got its start in 1993 when owner Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse in Clarksville, Indiana. The company, based in Louisville, now has more than 580 locations across 49 states and another 22 in foreign countries. On average, Texas Roadhouse serves around 5,000 customers a week at each location

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.