Virginia State

Virginia Tech Holding Line on Tuition….Sort of

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia Tech, in a unique way, is holding the line on tuition for in-state students. Tuition is actually going up three percent across the board, but in-state students will then be getting a scholarship to cover that increase. Out-of-state students will still face the increase.

Base tuition will remain at just under $12,000 after the scholarship. Room and Board and fees will be increased, however, regardless of in-state status.

The Board of Visitors says it made the decision because it is cognizant that while inflation is increasing rapidly, wages and salaries are not keeping pace.

Richmond, VA
All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

