Virginia Tech Holding Line on Tuition….Sort of

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia Tech, in a unique way, is holding the line on tuition for in-state students. Tuition is actually going up three percent across the board, but in-state students will then be getting a scholarship to cover that increase. Out-of-state students will still face the increase.

Base tuition will remain at just under $12,000 after the scholarship. Room and Board and fees will be increased, however, regardless of in-state status.

The Board of Visitors says it made the decision because it is cognizant that while inflation is increasing rapidly, wages and salaries are not keeping pace.