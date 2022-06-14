ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Canvas Credit Union completes merger, expands to Colorado's Western Slope

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7ETM_0gAkCURX00
The newly-rebranded Canvas Credit Union in Fruita, Colo. It was a Western Rockies Federal Credit Union, until the recent merger with Canvas.  COURTESY OF CANVAS CREDIT UNION

A seven-month dance finally led to courtship as Canvas Credit Union merged with Western Rockies Federal Credit Union to grow to 33 branches and expand to the Western Slope for the first time in its 84-year history.

Colorado and National Credit Union Administration regulators approved the merger and the conversion happened late last month. The Western Rockies branches in Grand Junction, Rifle and Fruita are now orange and rebranded as Canvas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We were always looking for the right opportunity to expand our reach,” Ben Greiving, Canvas’ general counsel and chief of staff, said in an interview. “We didn’t have strong merger strategy in the last decade, but this merger came to us.”

The CEOs of the two companies — Todd Marksberry for Canvas and Kristi Porter for Western — had been acquaintances for years, talked about what a partnership might look like and eventually decided to go the merger route, he said.

“It is very exciting to see what was once an idea become a reality,” Porter said in a release. “This means so much to me because I know with Canvas we can provide even more value to our team, our members and our entire community.”

For the first 80 years of its existence, Englewood-based Canvas was the Public Service Credit Union. It started in 1938 as a credit union for the Public Service Company of Colorado employees. The name change was meant to avoid confusion over who could be members, Greiving said.

The deal brings western-state expansion for Canvas, but it also brings a lot to those customers — who previously didn’t have access to business loans.

“That’s one of the things we’re most excited about,” Greiving said. “The (Western) branches weren’t really in a position to service the business community — it was primarily auto lending, mortgages and service to individuals. We’ll be introducing that to this market as we continue to integrate and roll out our products and services.”

Greiving said bank branches are still important in the era of online banking and apps.

“For us, one of the top focuses at Canvas is investing in the community,” he said. “It’s important to have a physical presence in the community for us to be able (to) do that. Those folks in the branch develop strong connections in the community, too.”

Most of Canvas’ growth in recent years has been north, with a branch in Fort Collins and another on the Colorado State University campus — and south, where it added two branches in Castle Rock in recent years.

“Since moving to Colorado more than six years ago, I fell in love with our great state and the incredible people who make it even more vibrant,” Marksberry said in a release. “With that deep love for Coloradans driving us, our team has been dreaming about how we can expand our impact well beyond the Front Range. The opportunity to welcome the Western Rockies Federal Credit Union members and team to our Canvas family opens the door to manifest even more positive change for people across Colorado.”

Canvas now has more than 284,000 members and 750 employees.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado unemployment level drops again in May

Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in May, 3.5%, since before the pandemic hit in April of 2020 and the state’s economy has recovered more than twice as fast as it did for the Great Recession, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday. It’s the 11th month in a row Colorado’s unemployment has either dropped, or stayed the same. Based on household surveys, the department...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

I-70 traffic between Glenwood Springs, Denver predicted to worsen as state’s population grows

As traffic projections outline a potentially bleak travel experience for future motorists along Interstate 70, the Glenwood Springs City Council voted Thursday to re-join a coalition dedicated to improving the mountain thoroughfare. Founded in 2004, the I-70 coalition was created because stakeholders along the interstate’s mountain corridor felt they weren’t...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Castle Rock, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Fruita, CO
KJCT8

Xcel Energy, Spectrum blackouts across Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Power outages have been reported across Grand Junction, centered primarily on Main Street and area between 12th Street and 29 Road. There are also outages in Orchard Mesa. Some telecommunication services have been knocked out as well. Spectrum has been confirmed to be out in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Mortgage#Canvas Credit Union#The Western Slope
The Denver Gazette

Colorado tries luring Australian green energy company

Colorado’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved almost $9.4 million in incentives to try to lure four companies to the state, including an Australian “green energy” company. The companies could create nearly 1,100 local jobs, officials said. The biggest package would go to a company that the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
9News

Monsoon hits Colorado for first time in 2022

DENVER — When people hear the word monsoon, they often think about heavy rain. That can happen as a result, but the monsoon is actually a shift in the wind pattern. During the North American Monsoon, the air moves up from the south and can reach all the way up into Colorado.
DENVER, CO
durangodowntown.com

Durango Colorado Real Estate

Jon Pomeroy custom designed Southwest style home with 360 degree views. Gorgeous 13.6 acre parcel in the Horse Gulch system. Whatever you're craving, Durango has a place for you. Rentals. Premier Vacation Rentals group is the featured option for lodging and vacation rental management. News. Keep up with the latest...
DURANGO, CO
cpr.org

Colorado River states need to drastically cut down their water usage ASAP, or the federal government will step in

During a U.S. Senate hearing on Western drought earlier this week, the commissioner for the Bureau of Reclamation told the states in the Colorado River Basin that they have 60 days to create an emergency plan to stop using between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year or the agency will use its emergency authority to make the cuts itself.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy