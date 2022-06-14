ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests made in cold case murder from 2006

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

Two suspects have been arrested following a murder in the Upstate that had gone unsolved for 16 years. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit has announced the arrests of 53 year old Frank Rozier and 38 year old Brittney Nicole Goldsmith in connection to the murder of Nishan Huff.

The victim was shot to death in her apartment on June 7th of 2006. Her body was discovered by her boyfriend when he returned to the apartment. Investigators believe that Rozier went into the apartment and killed Huff while her boyfriend was away.

While the motive is still being investigated, it's believed that Rozier and Huff knew each other. Goldsmith is accused of covering up the crime, providing false info to investigators and intimidating a witness into not coming forward. She's charged with Accessory After The Fact.

Rozier is charged with Murder and a Weapons Violation. He is currently being held in Georgia, awaiting extradition back to Greenville County. This marks the 8th case that the Cold Case Unit has solved since it's formation in 2020. ( A booking photo of Rozier was not provided as of the time of this report).

