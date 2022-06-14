Primary elections Tuesday across South Carolina

South Carolina's primary will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term and possibly become the longest-serving governor in the state's history.

McMaster faces one candidate for the Republican nomination for governor: Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman. On the Democratic side, five candidates are seeking the nomination: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin "CJ Mack" McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. "Cowboy" Williams.

Tuesday's election will also feature a handful of U.S. house primaries and a few statewide office incumbents who are facing challengers. U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, Jim Clyburn, William Timmons and Tom Rice facing challengers . Mace and Rice criticized DolandTrump after the Jan. 6 rioting, and Rice was among the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach him.

Attorney General Alan Wilson, Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers also face opposition in the Republican primary.

Polling locations are open across the state Tuesday through 7pm. As long as you are in line before 7pm, you will be allowed to vote. Results will be updated on our website once they become available.