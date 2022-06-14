ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Portion of I-90 east in Lake County reopens after disabled vehicle backs up traffic near Route 44

WKYC
WKYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CONCORD, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 east in Lake County has been reopened after a vehicle became disabled near State Route 44 Tuesday afternoon. Photos...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland Scene

Here are Some Glamour Shots of the St. Clair Sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland

Eastbound traffic remains closed on St. Clair Avenue between W. 6th and W. 3rd Streets after a sinkhole emerged in downtown Cleveland during a blazing hot Wednesday afternoon. Work crews with the Cleveland Water Division and Water Pollution Control, which maintains the city's sewers and storm water management systems, were on site Thursday morning assessing the damage and enlarging the hole for the purposes of repair.
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Detour: Two local roads to close starting Monday

Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Lake County, OH
Government
County
Lake County, OH
Lake County, OH
Traffic
cleveland19.com

Lifeguard shortage causes Northeast Ohio pool closures during peak heat

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A lifeguard shortage is having a serious impact on summer plans in Northeast Ohio. In Mentor, two of the three pools are closed because of the staff issues. “The decision was made based on safety,” said Nita Justice, recreation superintendent of Mentor. “We need ‘X’...
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Traffic Accident#Concord
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Large sinkhole expanding in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The intense heat could be a factor in a large and expanding sinkhole in the middle of downtown Cleveland. It formed at West 6t Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland police had to close part of the busy intersection. The sinkhole is located in the eastbound lane of St. Clair. Police are […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Driver pinned after car hit tree in Albion overnight

One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night. That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township. According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside. First […]
ALBION, PA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power: Complaints of brownouts in city due to high heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power said late Thursday morning that the company has received complaints of brownouts and low voltage from across the city. The brownouts, which are caused when the electricity demand is higher than what is being produced, are due to the “high heat and humidity,” according to Cleveland Public Power.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy