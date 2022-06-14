ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located 8 miles southwest of Marianna, and moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the damaging winds. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Marianna, Bonifay, Bradford, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Alford, Wausau, Richter Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Alliance, Smyrna, Bahoma, Compass Lake, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Dougherty; Miller; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY...MITCHELL...BAKER AND EASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Pelham, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, Sale City, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Flint, Cotton, Holt, Boykin, Lester, Mimsville, Branchville, Greenough, Bellview, Milford and Hopeful. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama Western Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to near Blountstown, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Daleville, Elba, Vernon, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Chipley, Graceville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton and Pinckard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Bullock; Butler; Chambers; Chilton; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Coffee; Conecuh; Coosa; Covington; Crenshaw; Dale; Dallas; Elmore; Escambia; Greene; Hale; Henry; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Monroe; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Sumter; Tallapoosa; Washington; Wilcox SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 374 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BARBOUR BIBB BULLOCK BUTLER CHAMBERS CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CLAY COFFEE CONECUH COOSA COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA GREENE HALE HENRY LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL SUMTER TALLAPOOSA WASHINGTON WILCOX
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Some strong storms and more crazy heat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few storms will be present this evening, and one or two of them could be packing a punch. Gusty winds of 60 mph will be the most likely threat. Some very small hail is possible but unlikely. Friday’s rain chance has been bumped up...
DOTHAN, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Bryan; Bulloch; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Carroll; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clay; Clayton; Clinch; Cobb; Coffee; Colquitt; Cook; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Douglas; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Glascock; Glynn; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Long; Lumpkin; Macon; Marion; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pierce; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPLING ATKINSON BACON BAKER BALDWIN BARROW BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY CLAYTON CLINCH COBB COFFEE COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DAWSON DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT HALL HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN MACON MARION MCINTOSH MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PEACH PICKENS PIERCE PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARE WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Hot and humid with no relief in sight!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Temperatures won’t be coming down quickly this evening. In fact, the lows tonight will only drop to the middle 70s. Tuesday will be another very warm day through mid-afternoon with everyone expected to climb to at least the low 90s. Some folks will crack into the middle 90s. Showers and storms will start popping during the late afternoon and continue through the early evening hours. This will quickly cool down many across the Tri-State. We do have a Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday afternoon for feels-like temperatures above 105 degrees.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Another hot, humid, and stormy day tomorrow.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much drier now that the storms are moving out. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s. Wednesday will be another very hot and humid day. Showers and storms will begin during the late afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be severe with 60 mph wind gusts the most likely threat. Temperatures will tank from the middle 90s to the 70s if the storms explode and spread out across the Wiregrass like they did today. A heat advisory is in effect tomorrow from 11 AM – 7 PM for “feels-like” temperatures of 105 – 110 degrees.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Henry Co. Commission makes Juneteenth a county holiday

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Juneteenth was declared a county holiday in Henry County. Henry County says they try to go along with the state when it comes to holidays. And after Governor Kay Ivey declared June 20th, Juneteenth, the commission and the county followed suit. During this...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying person

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a person of interest in an incident that occurred in Jackson County. If you have any information regarding this incident, which may lead to the identity of the person pictured below, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through our JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Temporary closure of Forever Wild trail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, June 20, the Connector A portion of the Forever Wild trail will close. According to a press release, the closure is due to a sewer line rehabilitation project that runs parallel to that section of the trail. While all trails and trail heads will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise roadwork set to begin Monday after delay

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Roadwork in Enterprise that was previously delayed is now set to start on Monday, June 20th. Phase 1 of the project is the resurfacing of Plaza Drive from the intersection at East Park south to Boll Weevil Circle at Highway 167 South, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Fatal crash in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dale Co. EMS departments upset over ARPA funds distribution

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County received $9.3 million dollars apart from the American Rescue Plan Act — $1.6 being dedicated to emergency medical services in the county that went over and beyond during the height of the pandemic. “I appreciate the Dale County commission for alloting the...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4′s Carmen Fuentes talked with each candidate in next week’s runoff for Henry County Sheriff. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise man, 77, killed in Geneva County crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has died following a Monday evening single-vehicle crash in Geneva County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5:47 p.m., and claimed the life of Billy Joe Alberson, 77, of Enterprise. Alberson was critically injured when the...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise Main Street roadwork delayed

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Roadwork expected on Main Street in Enterprise is getting a slight delay. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday that the original Wednesday, June 15 start date for the work was being pushed back to a new start date of Monday, June 20. This is...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan police searching for missing man with medical issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person. DPD says 61-year-old, Wesley Paul Hodge was last seen at his residence, in Dothan, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 PM. When he went missing, Wesley was wearing a black...
DOTHAN, AL

