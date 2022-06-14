ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NCAA meets with Miami booster John Ruiz as it begins combing through NIL landscape in college sports

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spearheading one of the most significant and well-publicized name, image and likeness campaigns in college sports over the past several months, Miami mega-booster John Ruiz is part of an NCAA inquiry into NIL practices, the prominent attorney confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. NCAA enforcement staff visited Ruiz last week...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban. Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been. The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot. "A lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Blasts College Baseball Head Coach

Notre Dame stunned the college baseball world by eliminating top-ranked Tennessee from the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The Volunteers, who entered the super regionals with just seven losses all season, suffered a 7-3 defeat in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Tennessee finished 57-9 without a ticket to the College Baseball World Series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ex-Ohio State Star Reacts To Marcus Freeman's Comment

An ex-Ohio State teammate of Marcus Freeman's took exception to some of the Notre Dame coach's comments about the academics in Columbus. 'You don't go to class [at places like that]?' Freeman said rhetorically. 'Ok take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class.'
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
The Spun

Look: Cardale Jones' Response To Marcus Freeman Goes Viral

Cardale Jones had a clever response after Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman called out Ohio State's football academics. Freeman graduated from Ohio State and recently said in an interview that players can "just take online classes" at Ohio State, rather than going to classes in person. "You don't go...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third. Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Big Announcement Coming For Ohio State Football

Ohio State fans should be on the lookout for a significant announcement within the next week. At least that's what college football insider Mike Farrell is reporting. While on SiriusXM Radio this week, Farrell said he expects to see a large NIL announcement for Ohio State later this month. Farrell...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruiz
On3.com

Top-20 recruit Jamari Phillips talks dream school and blue bloods

Jamari Phillips, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Modesto (Calif.) Christian is not only one of the top-ranked guards on the west coast, but nationally as well. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – ranks Phillips as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2024 class, and the No. 5 ranked shooting guard. He’s also the fourth-best prospect in the state of California.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches

We went through and ranked the quarterbacks, running backs, and pass-catchers during our post-spring rankings. Now we are going to rank the Big Ten head coaches. The Big Ten has plenty of really good coaches — which is a big reason why the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in football — and the top five-to-six coaches could go in about any order you choose.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Ncaa Division I#Kansas State
saturdaytradition.com

2023 4-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard releases finalists, commitment date

Jaxon Howard took to Twitter to announce his Final 4 schools, and when he’ll be committing to one of them. 2 B1G schools made the cut. Howard will be choosing between LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota on July 1st on CBS Sports HQ and hasn’t set a time yet. He is a 4-star recruit from the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. Howard comes in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers sign star player to record contract extension

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL over the past several seasons, and he will now be compensated accordingly. Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension. The deal, which was confirmed by Fitzpatrick’s agent, makes the former Alabama star the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA Finals: Stephen Curry fires back at Boston bar with fashion choice after Warriors' Game 5 win

Steph Curry's outfit of choice on Monday night left some people wondering what's cooking. The Warriors were coming off a 104-94 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Curry took the opportunity to wear a T-shirt that would playfully defend his wife's honor with a comeback against some shots fired by a local brewery in Boston a few days earlier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Kendrick Raphael, 4-star RB out of Florida, commits to Big Ten program

Kendrick Raphael, a 4-star running back out of Naples, Florida, announced his commitment to play in the Big Ten this week. Raphael shared on social media that he would commit to play at Iowa. Raphael, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, chose Iowa over the likes of NC...
NAPLES, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon softball All-American Brooke Yanez to enter NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has continued to impact nearly every one of the Oregon Ducks athletic programs as student-athletes continue to search for the best opportunities they can on what is now effectively an open market. Kelly Graves and the women’s basketball program saw massive losses this offseason, and now the portal has struck again, this time on the women’s softball side. Brooke Yanez, who redshirted this past year because of a season-ending shoulder injury, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian. Yanez, who graduated this past weekend in Eugene, initially reported she was “most definitely” going to return to Oregon in 2023, so this could just be a chance for her to explore her options, while leaving the door open to a return to the Ducks. Yanez was one of the best pitchers in the NCAA in 2021, earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors and third-team All-American, while going 22-6 with a 2.11 ERA. Her 10.29 strikeouts per seven innings was tops in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally – and a return to Oregon would be a huge boost to the program in 2023. List Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA history-making triple double
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy