NCAA meets with Miami booster John Ruiz as it begins combing through NIL landscape in college sports

The NCAA transfer portal has continued to impact nearly every one of the Oregon Ducks athletic programs as student-athletes continue to search for the best opportunities they can on what is now effectively an open market. Kelly Graves and the women’s basketball program saw massive losses this offseason, and now the portal has struck again, this time on the women’s softball side. Brooke Yanez, who redshirted this past year because of a season-ending shoulder injury, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian. Yanez, who graduated this past weekend in Eugene, initially reported she was “most definitely” going to return to Oregon in 2023, so this could just be a chance for her to explore her options, while leaving the door open to a return to the Ducks. Yanez was one of the best pitchers in the NCAA in 2021, earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors and third-team All-American, while going 22-6 with a 2.11 ERA. Her 10.29 strikeouts per seven innings was tops in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally – and a return to Oregon would be a huge boost to the program in 2023. List Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA history-making triple double

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO