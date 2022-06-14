Did I find NKY's best sandwich? Also, pesto change-o

Welcome to another installment of At the Table. I am currently sitting on my sofa with the AC set at 67 degrees and I’m still feeling a little hot. No doubt I’ll be eating light this week, and I'm already trying to figure out the best places to score sushi (any suggestions?), cold sesame noodles ( Gulow Street in Northside’s a must) and salads (they’re always a safe bet at Fausto , Downtown).

Pesto makes perfect

Aside from the heat, my family is dealing with the gut renovation of our kitchen this month. Which means that, aside from my job responsibilities, going out to dinner is becoming a very attractive option (and a heck of a lot easier than heading into the basement to deal with our toaster oven and a hot plate that blows the fuse every time we turn it on).

But that doesn’t mean I’ve completely given up preparing food at home.

Tonight, for instance, the plan is to make some pesto out of the scapes I found this weekend at the Hampton Ridge Farm booth at the Covington Farmers Market . If you’ve never tried them, scapes are the long, wiry stems and flowers of the garlic bulb (the one growers cut off so the bulb itself gets bigger and more robust). Their mild garlic flavor is made even better with hints of chives and green onion.

I know a lot of people still think of pesto as something you make simply to mix with pasta, but I use it to spread on toast and sandwiches, and even more so as a dip for crackers and vegetables.

Scape season is coming to an end soon (I was surprised Hampton Ridge Farm even had them), so grab some if you see them. Same holds true for ramps (wild spring onions), which usually disappear around mid-June.

The thing about pesto is that there are no rules about what you can use to make it. While the traditional method involves basil, pine nuts and parm pulverized in a food processor with olive oil, you can always substitute other greens, including asparagus, cilantro or parsley, and nuts such as walnuts, pepitas or pistachios. Saveur magazine has some great recipes for pesto. Click here to find them.

Bagelmania

After I finished up at the Covington Farmers Market, I headed across Greenup Street to Lil’s Bagels , which people have been telling me about for two years now, but I’d yet to visit. Owner Julia Keister moved to Covington from New York and grew up in a Jewish family that often kicked back on weekends around stacks of bagels and spreads (in other words, she knows her stuff).

I ordered the Lil, with lox, capers and cream cheese on an everything bagel and, boy, did it hit the spot. The boiled, hand-rolled bagels are probably the closest I’ve had to the ones I fell in love with in New York. Be sure and stop by Roebling Books afterward for some shopping, too.

Num pang for president

In a final nod to Northern Kentucky, I’d like to nominate the num pang sandwich at Kampuchea Kitchen in Fort Thomas to the Greater Cincinnati sandwich hall of fame. Sharing the same French colonial influence as the Vietnamese banh mi, num pang is packed with pickled papaya and jalapenos with fresh cucumber, cilantro and sriracha aioli and comes with your choices of chicken, beef, char siu pork or tofu. No matter what you choose, this is a great (and familiar to banh mi lovers) introduction to Cambodian cuisine.

What I’m reading

I really enjoyed this piece by Mellissa Clark in last week’s New York Times. It’s about the near demise of a famous Vermont dairy farm that produces what many consider the best European-style butter in America. And how it lived to see another day.

OK. That’s it for now. Have a great week, and I’ll see you next Wednesday.

