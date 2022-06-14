ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Did I find NKY's best sandwich? Also, pesto change-o

By Keith Pandolfi, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

Welcome to another installment of At the Table. I am currently sitting on my sofa with the AC set at 67 degrees and I’m still feeling a little hot. No doubt I’ll be eating light this week, and I'm already trying to figure out the best places to score sushi (any suggestions?), cold sesame noodles ( Gulow Street in Northside’s a must) and salads (they’re always a safe bet at Fausto , Downtown).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVelQ_0gAkCBuy00

Pesto makes perfect

Aside from the heat, my family is dealing with the gut renovation of our kitchen this month. Which means that, aside from my job responsibilities, going out to dinner is becoming a very attractive option (and a heck of a lot easier than heading into the basement to deal with our toaster oven and a hot plate that blows the fuse every time we turn it on).

But that doesn’t mean I’ve completely given up preparing food at home.

Tonight, for instance, the plan is to make some pesto out of the scapes I found this weekend at the Hampton Ridge Farm booth at the Covington Farmers Market . If you’ve never tried them, scapes are the long, wiry stems and flowers of the garlic bulb (the one growers cut off so the bulb itself gets bigger and more robust). Their mild garlic flavor is made even better with hints of chives and green onion.

I know a lot of people still think of pesto as something you make simply to mix with pasta, but I use it to spread on toast and sandwiches, and even more so as a dip for crackers and vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9Zwt_0gAkCBuy00

Scape season is coming to an end soon (I was surprised Hampton Ridge Farm even had them), so grab some if you see them. Same holds true for ramps (wild spring onions), which usually disappear around mid-June.

The thing about pesto is that there are no rules about what you can use to make it. While the traditional method involves basil, pine nuts and parm pulverized in a food processor with olive oil, you can always substitute other greens, including asparagus, cilantro or parsley, and nuts such as walnuts, pepitas or pistachios. Saveur magazine has some great recipes for pesto. Click here to find them.

Bagelmania

After I finished up at the Covington Farmers Market, I headed across Greenup Street to Lil’s Bagels , which people have been telling me about for two years now, but I’d yet to visit. Owner Julia Keister moved to Covington from New York and grew up in a Jewish family that often kicked back on weekends around stacks of bagels and spreads (in other words, she knows her stuff).

I ordered the Lil, with lox, capers and cream cheese on an everything bagel and, boy, did it hit the spot. The boiled, hand-rolled bagels are probably the closest I’ve had to the ones I fell in love with in New York. Be sure and stop by Roebling Books afterward for some shopping, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmOqQ_0gAkCBuy00

Num pang for president

In a final nod to Northern Kentucky, I’d like to nominate the num pang sandwich at Kampuchea Kitchen in Fort Thomas to the Greater Cincinnati sandwich hall of fame. Sharing the same French colonial influence as the Vietnamese banh mi, num pang is packed with pickled papaya and jalapenos with fresh cucumber, cilantro and sriracha aioli and comes with your choices of chicken, beef, char siu pork or tofu. No matter what you choose, this is a great (and familiar to banh mi lovers) introduction to Cambodian cuisine.

What I’m reading

I really enjoyed this piece by Mellissa Clark in last week’s New York Times. It’s about the near demise of a famous Vermont dairy farm that produces what many consider the best European-style butter in America. And how it lived to see another day.

OK. That’s it for now. Have a great week, and I’ll see you next Wednesday.

Keith Pandolfi covers food and dining for The Enquirer/Cincinnati.com . Click here for his most recent articles, and follow his latest dining adventures on Instagram @keithpandolfi or via the At the Table newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Did I find NKY's best sandwich? Also, pesto change-o

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Shakshuka Recipe

Shakshuka is an easy North African and Middle Eastern dish whose strong flavors are perfect for pepper lovers. Paired with a chunk of good bread and a leafy green salad, shakshuka makes for a great brunch or an easy light supper. Better yet, you can make the tomatoey base ahead of time and freeze it. This version is a blend of the Tunisian and Moroccan versions, using red and green peppers to make the dish even more colorful than it already is. If you’d like to add some heat, you can use harissa paste — see the Chef Tips.
RECIPES
Fox News

Cheesy chicken lasagna stuffed shells are gooey perfection: Try the recipe

There’s nothing like mom’s stuffed shells. Now, you can upgrade this classic meal with a chicken-filled, lasagna-inspired riff thanks to Cara Lanz of MidwesternHomeLife.com. Pro-tip: "Stuffed shells are so delicious, but wrangling the filling into slippery cooked shells is a pain," says Lanz. "You can actually stuff regular...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
State
Vermont State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Covington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox News

Mediterranean sheet pan shrimp and veggies: Try the recipe

Allow us to introduce you to your new sheet pan dinner that recipe developer Abby Cooper of StemandSpoon.com calls a "fresh and lighter take on shrimp scampi with linguine." So what can your taste buds expect? "Juicy shrimp and fresh vegetables cook together in under 30 minutes to create a healthy and flavorful meal, loaded with Kalamata olives, feta and extra lemon and garlic," says Cooper.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make baklava – recipe

This stickily sweet family of nutty pastries has its origins in the layered filo desserts of medieval central Asia, which, when combined with the Arab tradition of soaking pastries in syrup, produced the baklava known and loved today from Uzbekistan to north Africa. Often found in huge, golden trays on the counter of bakeries in its native region, it’s surprisingly simple to make at home, too.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesto#Sesame#Sandwiches#Food Processor#Dairy Farm#Food Drink#Nky#Ac#The Hampton Ridge Farm#Cra
Fox News

15-minute shrimp tacos with slaw: Try the recipe

"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Homemade Fruit Pizza

A flavorful and fresh summertime treat, this Homemade Fruit Pizza is made with a sugar cookie base and topped with a creamy frosting and fresh fruits!. This Homemade Fruit Pizza is one of my childhood favorites and gets made all the time over the warmer months. It is super easy to throw together and you can top it with any kind of fruit that you like. What really sets it off is the creamy cream cheese frosting that is spread all over the baked crust. You have a nice little crisp to each bite but it is nice and soft and with the fruit you just have a flavor explosion in your mouth with each and every bite. Looking to wow guests? Then you need to make this Homemade Fruit Pizza recipe!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Michael Symon Has A Simple Tip For Growing Basil Successfully

Michael Symon, the Cleveland native with the unmistakable belly laugh, is known for his work on the Food Network, including judge and contestant on "Iron Chef" and host of "BBQ Brawl." Symon is also ABC's go-to chef and a former co-host of "The Chew." With half a dozen restaurants and the same amount of bestselling cookbooks, this James Beard Award winner is respected for his approachable, bold cooking style.
CLEVELAND, OH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Grilled Sesame Asparagus

Looking for a great vegetarian dish for the grill? Look no further! This quick and easy low-carb asparagus side is a cinch to throw together. It requires just six ingredients and is packed with flavor!. Learn more about preparing vegetable dishes in "Five Ways to Cook Healthy, Tasty Vegetables." 1...
RECIPES
travelnoire.com

The Best Restaurants in Santorini

Selene is greek-inspired and run by Michelin-starred chef Ettore Bottini. Selene is located inside an old monastery adding Greek influenced vibes to the location. The star of the menu includes red mullet with wild fennel pesto and pistachios. At the same time, Selene’s desserts are known to be scrumptious. At the end of the meal, they serve a chocolate bar over soft butter with olive oil and a side of cinnamon ice cream.
RESTAURANTS
butterwithasideofbread.com

PIZZA PASTA CASSEROLE

Pizza Pasta Casserole is a dinner recipe that the whole family will love! Simple baked pasta recipe made with rotini, Italian sausage, pepperoni, spaghetti sauce, veggies and cheese. Pizza Pasta Casserole. If you love pizza, you’ll love this easy casserole recipe! Rotini, Italian sausage and spaghetti sauce are mixed together...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Beets with Chicories, Yogurt, and Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Trim beet greens from beets, leaving 1 inch of stems attached; reserve beet greens for another use. Scrub beets thoroughly, leaving tails intact. Place beets on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with olive oil, and sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon of the kosher salt; toss to coat. Roast in preheated oven until beet skins are charred and wrinkled and beets are tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 45 minutes, rotating baking sheet from front to back halfway through cook time. Remove from oven. Let cool to room temperature, about 25 minutes.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Stanley Tucci has strong feelings about pineapple as a pizza topping

Stanley Tucci and Italian food go together like spaghetti and fresh tomato sauce, chianti and Florentine steak, ricotta cheese and a pastry shell (aka a cannoli) … but never pineapple on pizza. As the host of “Searching for Italy,” a show that explores the culinary history and flavors of...
CELEBRITIES
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy