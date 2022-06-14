ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

After more than 60 years in business, Colerain Bowl will close on June 30

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

The family-owned Colerain Bowl has served Greater Cincinnati for decades but will shut its doors on June 30.

Gina Ruggerie posted news about the closure Monday morning on the Colerain Bowl Facebook page . The Ruggerie family has owned Colerain Bowl since 1960.

In her post, Ruggerie cited the "economic landscape" as the main reason for the closure.

In a recent Facebook post, the business provided information about events happening the rest of the month but said it would close for business on July 1.

A Colerain Bowl employee confirmed the closure but wasn't authorized to discuss it.

According to Gina Ruggerie's post, Colerain Bowl opened in November 1960 under the management of Frank Ruggerie. Colerain Bowl grew into one of "Cincinnati's premier bowling conglomerates," Gold Triangle Fun Centers, which included See-More Lanes, Colerain Bowl and Northwest Lanes.

"Our dad never met a stranger, and the value he placed on the customer experience has been a lasting legacy at Colerain; he knew what real hospitality was and taught that as the blueprint," Ruggerie wrote in her post.

"It is a bittersweet end of an era and we wish our customers, employees, and the greater Colerain community all the best," she wrote.

#Colerain Bowl#Gold Triangle Fun Centers
