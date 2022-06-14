ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Police video shows Indian River deputies shot Fort Pierce man multiple times as he ran

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — As authorities released body camera footage showing deputies shooting a Fort Pierce man , his attorney said Tuesday the 19-year-old has undergone a series of surgeries after being shot 4-6 times in the weekend traffic stop.

Jamall Frederick, of the 3100 block of Avenue T, remained at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was flown Saturday night after officials said deputies opened fire when he ran from a car with a gun during a traffic stop.

Authorities spoke to the press at a 2 p.m. conference Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office and at the same time released footage of the shooting.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said officials have not yet talked with the four deputies on paid leave, but would later this week when they “hope to have more information as a result of those interviews.”

Man shot by Indian River County deputies: Man, 19, shot, wounded by deputies in Gifford after running from car with gun

Gifford shooting: 1 dead following shooting at 33rd Avenue Gifford residence; homicide investigation underway

He said the traffic stop was part of an investigation into gunfire reported early Saturday morning in a residential area, which was near the location of a shooting homicide two nights earlier.

The agency's edited video showed a person identified as Frederick being pulled from the car by his arm before he sprints away from deputies into darkness when at least two deputies appear to open fire.

In the video, Frederick appears to escape, but is found near what looks like a tree as at least one deputy opens fire again at a distance.

Captions added to the video stated Frederick, “ignore(s) their orders … presents a firearm, stands up and escapes into the residential neighborhood” where he is found shortly after by K-9 deputies in an enclosed home carport area.

“This crew that we stopped this night they were countywide burglars,” Flowers said.

He said they recovered two stolen guns, one which he said Jamall held as he ran and another Sunday in a search of the car.

So far, Frederick has been charged with probation violation, but his attorney, former Fort Pierce City Commissioner Reginald Sessions, said authorities are waiting on fingerprint analysis to determine whether he will also be charged with firearm possession.

“That in and of itself leads me to believe there was not a weapon taken off of Jamall’s person,” Sessions said Tuesday morning.

Body camera, cell phone video being reviewed

Sessions said, so far, he has reviewed cell phone video and spoken with witnesses of the shooting.

“There were several witnesses,” he said. “This is one of those times where social media really paid off.”

He described their statements and shots heard in the video as “a fourth of July celebration” or the sounds of "a gun range.”

“You would hear maybe 10-12 shots, five second pause another 10-12 shots, (a) three-to-five second pause, another eight or 10 shots,” Sessions said. “So that in of itself is out of the norm in my opinion -  unexplanatory - at this point, given he was, according to the witnesses, fleeing and running away.”

Flowers also addressed the media shortly after the shooting at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 30th Avenue and 45th Street in Gifford, just east of where the vehicle was seen stopped at 31st Avenue.

He said deputies identified the car they believed to be connected to the shots early Saturday and stopped it around 9 p.m.

“These guys were known to be armed,” Flowers said Saturday. “(Deputies) identified there was a rear occupant who was in possession of a firearm (and) they told the occupant do not touch the gun — leave it there.”

As the three other people were being taken from the car, “the passenger-side occupant grabbed the gun and took off,” Flowers said.

Deputies first fired as the man ran from the car with a gun, he said, and again as he ran east along 45th Street and into a carport.

Four deputies were then placed on paid administrative leave, and Flowers said reviews were underway of bodycam and dashcam footage of the shooting.

Arrest records show deputies first reported the “lawful traffic stop” in the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue, which is the same location where a man in his 20s was shot and killed early Thursday.

Officials have not released information about the man, and said that investigation is ongoing.

The silver 2021 Nissan Altima with four occupants was pulled over after the vehicle was spotted by detectives at the residence, Flowers said.

Another 18-year-old Fort Pierce who was the front-seat passenger in the car during the stop was arrested on a probation violation charge, according to an affidavit.

A detective said in the report he was taken to the agency for questioning where he said he, his sister and friends were all driving to Pompano Beach when they were pulled over for “illegal window tint.”

“During the traffic stop, deputies had an altercation with the back seat passenger in the vehicle which resulted in gun fire,” Detective Greg Farless stated in the report.

Sessions said Frederick was taken off a breathing machine Monday, and he has not yet spoken with him as a client, but had been in talks with his mother who he was also representing in the matter.

He said Monday was also the first time she was allowed to see her son, “with the cooperation of the Sheriff’s Office and the county attorney.”

Sessions said now he was also waiting on the camera footage to determine his approach to the case.

“Right not we’re at a stage where it remains to be seen with regards to a weapon who had the weapon where was the weapon located and were they justified in shooting an individual that was fleeing,” he said. “I don’t believe they were justified in doing what they did.

"It just remains to be seen – it’s just a lot of unanswered questions.”

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood , or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

