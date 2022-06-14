CCHD to offer 'cancer comfort bags'

false

Cancer has affected everyone in one way or another. Now, the Crawford County Health Department is working on a new way to help cancer patients.

No one should have to go through the ordeal of fighting cancer alone. Fortunately, Crawford County residents have a long history of rallying together to help those with the disease.

To help facilitate this, CCHD is starting a new program to get much needed comfort items and resources to recently diagnosed cancer patients in the form of a “Cancer Comfort Bag.” The Jasper County Health Department has been doing this for many years with great success and have shared their methods with the local department.

The program will be run 100 percent by donations so public assistance is needed.

CCHD will collect donations of a variety of items to put together comfort bags for cancer patients. The department has put together a list of the specific items needed to fill these bags, donations can be made online or in person.

Items needed include:

• Handmade blankets: Chin to feet length, any type (quilt, crochet, fleece tie blankets etc.).

• Essentials and comfort items, including items that can be purchased from this Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/drVbspX and have them shipped directly to CCHD.

• $25 gas cards

The following items are needed from local retailers:

• Coloring books (for adults)

• Pocket calendar (two-year)

• Journals

• Cinnamon disks/candies

Cash donations also are welcome.

Crawford County residents of any age with a recent cancer diagnosis are eligible to receive a comfort bag. Requests for bags can be made by the patient themselves or by a friend or family member. Once the program is up and running the CCHD will post further instruction on how to apply for comfort bags.

Anyone who wants to donate or needs more information can contact CCHD Billing Manager/Clerical Supervisor Jodi Krick at 618-544-8798 or Jlkrick@cchd.net.